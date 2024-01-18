Kalvin Phillips: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among six clubs interested in signing Man City midfielder

La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have joined Juventus and a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace are the Premier League sides interested in signing the England international.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted in December that Phillips can leave in order to play regular football, having made only four Premier League appearances this term.

It's understood that City would prefer to sell, but a loan move away may also be an option.

Juventus have held initial talks with City, although Newcastle have been tipped as a credible destination as they are looking for a loan player to cover the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Phillips is thought to be high on their list.

However, both chief executive Darren Eales and manager Eddie Howe warned last week that they are at the apex of spending within profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

West Ham also have a long-standing interest in Phillips but it is thought his wages may prove a stumbling block for any potential deal.

