Kalvin Phillips: West Ham in talks to sign Man City midfielder with Newcastle and Crystal Palace also interested

West Ham are in discussions over a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Talks between the clubs centre on the conditions of a potential deal. Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that West Ham are one of six clubs interested in Phillips.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle have also made contact with City about a deal during the January transfer window, while Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are also understood to be interested.

Pep Guardiola admitted in December that Phillips can leave in order to play regular football, having made only four Premier League appearances this season.

It is understood City would prefer to sell the England international but a loan move may also be an option.

Juventus have held initial talks with City, although Newcastle have been tipped as a credible destination as they are looking for a loan player to cover the suspended Sandro Tonali.

However, both Eddie Howe and Darren Eales, Newcastle's chief executive, warned last week that they are at the apex of spending within the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Phillips joined City from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for £50m but has started just six games in all competitions.

Guardiola revealed before the window that he cannot find a place in his side for the 28-year-old, saying: "I visualise the team and I struggle to see him."

