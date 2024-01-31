Antonio Nusa: Brentford expected to complete £25m deal for Club Brugge winger this summer

Antonio Nusa looks set to stay at Club Brugge and instead join Brentford in the summer.

Brentford are in no rush to push through the move before the deadline after issues were flagged in his medical on Monday.

Nusa's preference remains to sign for Brentford, and the other interested clubs Tottenham and Chelsea have not shown an interest yet in taking making another move before the deadline.

Brentford and Brugge will take time to assess his fitness over the next days and weeks and continue discussions about a deal for the summer.

Terms were agreed between the clubs over the weekend on a deal worth an initial £25m plus add-ons that would have taken the total value past £31m.

It remains to be seen whether they will look to renegotiate those terms ahead of the summer window.

Spurs had looked into signing the 18-year-old Norway international last summer, while Chelsea were also interested.

Nusa has four goals and three assists in 28 games for Club Brugge this season. He has made a total of 64 appearances for the club since joining from Norwegian side Stabaek in the summer of 2021.

Brentford have been among the most active Premier League sides in the January window, signing Sergio Reguilon on loan from Spurs, goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson from Elfsborg and midfielder Yunus Emre Konak from Sivasspor.

Spurs may be set to miss out on Nusa but they were able to strengthen their forward options with the loan signing of Timo Werner earlier this month.

Ange Postecoglou's side also brought in defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

