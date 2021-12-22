Real Madrid tracking Liverpool defender Joe Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of a potential move next summer.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge as he pushes to sign the Borussia Dortmund hitman.

Image: Joe Gomez is being tracked by Real Madrid, according to reports

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet in January.

Premier League stars fear club executives have secretly disregarded their health concerns as acrimony over the decision not to enforce a Covid 'circuit-breaker' intensifies.

Premier League clubs are queuing up to sign Nottingham Forest talent Brennan Johnson, with Everton and Newcastle preparing to fight off top-flight rivals.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has claimed that he will be fit to play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month, despite suffering a horrific facial injury while playing for Napoli last month.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is a potential target for Benfica in January.

Wimbledon enjoyed an impressive financial bounce back this summer, recording a Championships surplus of £44m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are among the clubs looking to sign Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon on loan during the January transfer window.

Watford's search for a centre-back has also seen them look at Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac.

Scottish rivals Celtic and Rangers are going head to head for Iceland winger Albert Gudmundsson, who is available on a free transfer next summer.

Image: Jorginho is set to play against Brentford after returning to Chelsea training, say the Sun

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone looks increasingly like running his contract down at West Brom, with West Ham at the front of the queue to land him on a free transfer in the summer.

Premier League clubs were left fearing they will be forced behind closed doors after Boxing Day as the Prime Minister refused to provide crowd guarantees beyond Christmas.

Almost 200 former and current players, including Gary Lineker, Frank Lampard, Andy Cole, Kevin Keegan, Edwin van der Sar and Fabian Delph have demanded the Professional Footballers Association publish what is alleged to be a highly-critical report into how the union has been run.

THE SUN

Arsenal were without Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers against Sunderland after the trio tested positive for Covid-19.

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has hinted the goal machine might stay at Borussia Dortmund in a huge blow to Manchester United.

Chelsea have been given a huge boost with Jorginho back in training on the eve of their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford.

Arsenal want to use next month's Africa Cup of Nations as a period to reset relations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Image: Erling Haaland's agent has said he might stay at Borussia Dortmund until 2023

Chelsea are reportedly looking to snap up former Manchester United youngster Deji Sotona.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton are expected to renew efforts to sign Nathan Patterson from Rangers in January when Rafael Benítez hopes to strengthen both full‑back positions.

THE TIMES

Every club sponsorship deal worth more than £1m a year will have to be submitted to the Premier League to be checked that it is not an "associated party" transaction, according to new regulations sent to top-flight clubs.

Liverpool have described the fixture schedule in which they will play twice in 55 hours as "absurd" and explained why they had called for a break in the Premier League season.

Celtic have called for the Scottish Premiership's winter break to be brought forward to minimise the effect of new Covid-19 restrictions on crowd numbers.

Stephen Glass has conceded that Ryan Hedges looks set to leave Aberdeen but has warned the Welsh winger that the "grass is not always greener".

Image: Everton are expected to renew efforts to sign Nathan Patterson from Rangers in January

The Welsh government's decision to ban fans from sporting events was described as "devastating" for professional rugby by David Buttress, chairman of the Dragons.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle United have been unsuccessful in an audacious approach for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

Everton are reportedly "working" on a deal to sign former Liverpool nemesis Philippe Coutinho.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been backed by nine Premiership rivals in a bid to bring the winter break forward - but Rangers aren't one of them.

DAILY MIRROR

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly put a sudden block on Jose Mourinho's plan to reunite with Diogo Dalot.

Steven Gerrard has been given the green light to bring in a new midfielder at Aston Villa after Marvelous Nakamba's injury blow.

THE INDEPENDENT

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.