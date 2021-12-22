Arsenal's Charlie Patino being tracked by Barcelona - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino is being tracked by Barcelona.

Rebecca Welch is to rewrite history again as the first female referee to take charge of an FA Cup third-round game.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League will face more furious responses from players and managers on Thursday over accusations of putting welfare at risk with its congested festive fixture list.

Anthony Martial held talks over his future with Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday as the France striker eyes a move away from Manchester United next month.

Tottenham and West Ham fans clashed outside the stadium before their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

Image: Anthony Martial held talks with Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday

Oldham Athletic's controversial owner says he will overturn bans dished out to three supporters if they "apologise to everyone in the club" and start "behaving like proper fans".

England are considering a recall for Zak Crawley as part of a rejigged top six for the make-or-break Boxing Day Ashes Test.

DAILY MAIL

Scores of Premier League footballers, who have tested positive for Covid-19, are now back in contention for selection during Christmas after ministers cut the period of isolation.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Image: Mark Wood looks set to return to England's attack for the Boxing Day Test

Liverpool have reportedly identified Porto winger Luis Diaz as a potential target to solve their Africa Cup of Nations crisis in January.

Napoli are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

HarperCollins have apologised to Roman Abramovich and settled out of court after he took legal action over claims in a book that he was ordered to buy Chelsea Football Club by Vladimir Putin.

THE TIMES

The Professional Footballers' Association is demanding urgent talks with the sport's leaders about the fixture congestion and increasing demands on players.

Image: Everton's Lucas Digne has been linked with a move to Napoli

Mark Wood looks set to return to England's attack for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after impressing in Brisbane.

Players and officials at Yorkshire County Cricket Club are "likely" to have breached equality law in their treatment of Azeem Rafiq, a statutory quango has said.

Everton are ready to resurrect their interest in the Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson when the January transfer window opens.