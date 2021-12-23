Tottenham look to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to AC Milan's Franck Kessie - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Christmas Eve national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be able to speak to suitors in January as an impending free agent.

Juventus are waiting to hear back from Arsenal after offering midfielder Arthur on loan to the Gunners, according to reports.

THE SUN

Barcelona have tabled fresh terms to Ousmane Dembele and are increasingly confident the Newcastle United and Manchester United target will stay at the Nou Camp.

Ajax and Barcelona are talking about a possible swap deal which would see Sergino Dest return to Amsterdam and Noussair Mazraoui move to Catalonia.

Arsenal's renewed interest in using striker Eddie Nketiah more frequently might not pay dividends with a January move to West Ham or Brighton still possible.

Chelsea have been given a much-needed boost after Hakim Ziyech was left out of the Morocco squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations amid his blazing row with the national team boss.

Jonathan David will leave Lille at the end of the season - putting Premier League clubs on notice, his agent said.

Robert Page has given the thumbs up to Joe Rodon leaving Tottenham in January.

DAILY STAR

Brentford target Vanderson is reported to have written an apologetic email to the Premier League club after snubbing them at the 11th hour to join Monaco in January.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League players and managers have told top-flight officials that footballers are being run into the ground.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested Premier League clubs should scrap their involvement in the Carabao Cup - and also laid out drastic ideas, such as bringing back the five-substitute rule in the Premier League, to revamp the sport.

Chris Armas' arrival at Manchester United could give the club a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams after they worked together for three years at New York Red Bulls.

John Barnes feels Frenkie de Jong's blend of defensive awareness and attacking impetus would make him an ideal signing for Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney has warned Derby's unvaccinated players that they risk losing their places for good due to England's isolation rules.

Mohamed Salah is reported to have demanded Liverpool sign another attacking option during long-standing talks over a new contract.

Edinson Cavani could be on his way to Brazil with Corinthians interested in the unsettled Manchester United striker.

DAILY MIRROR

England are set to make four changes to their side for the third Ashes Test in Melbourne with both James Anderson and Stuart Broad potentially among players who will not be involved.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gordon Taylor's final year at the PFA saw him take home more than £3m in pay, which included £1.4m in bonuses.

Emergency talks are underway to try and save Women's Championship side Coventry United.

Manchester United could follow the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid by building a second stadium to host their women's and academy teams.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Feyenoord are attempting to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, who has been a long-time target for Rangers.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is facing five driving charges and will stand trial next summer.

Rangers star Josh McPake is set to move on loan to Tranmere next month.

Stoke City are in pole position to sign Hearts defender John Souttar.

Hibs have 'booted out' a bid for Martin Boyle from Saudi Arabian Pro-League side Al Faisaly.

DAILY RECORD

Dunfermline are considering a move for full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, who has been a free agent since leaving Livingston in the summer.

Partick Thistle are trying to sign James Maxwell, currently out on loan with Ayr United, from Rangers on a permanent basis.