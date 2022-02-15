Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma if he leaves Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

​​THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future remains uncertain - with top European trio Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma circling if he quits Old Trafford.

Manchester City are looking to keep skipper Fernandinho at the Etihad next season.

Image: Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest top clubs to keep tabs on Southampton wonderkid Armando Broja.

Djed Spence is in line for an England Under-21 call-up following his sensational displays on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Image: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in Southampton's Armando Broja

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are in talks over a £5.4m deal for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio.

Police in Las Vegas investigating soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a 2009 rape allegation requested a warrant to arrest him, but the local district attorney declined to pursue the case, according to newly uncovered documents.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has admitted he finds it 'hard to truly relate' to the club's fan base, admitting their level of support is 'way deeper' than fandom in the United States.

Sergio Aguero has revealed he doesn't think he will ever be able to sprint again and is now afraid his heart 'doesn't work properly' after he was forced to retire from football.

Furious Sunderland supporters feel they have been misled after chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed the club's former owners still hold a majority share.

Footballer Emiliano Sala was 'deeply unconscious' and close to death after inhaling catastrophic levels of carbon monoxide which seeped from the exhaust pipe and into the cabin of the aircraft in which he crashed, his inquest has heard.

The FA wants to be the home of a new, 'independent' regulator for football, which could oversee the sharing of wealth and the financial management of clubs within the sport.

Image: Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football in December due to a heart condition

THE TIMES

The Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an ankle injury which is likely to keep him out of the Carabao Cup final.

Fans' leaders have said they are "appalled" by Uefa's decision to announce a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency-based platform Socios.

England women will play a Test match against South Africa this summer in a bid to include more red-ball cricket within the women's calendar.

The teenage Russian figure skater at the centre of a doping scandal had taken two legal heart-boosting drugs as well as testing positive for a banned substance, it has emerged.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Williams have announced that they are dropping their iconic Senna 'S' logo, which has featured on the nosecone of every Williams challenger since the death of Ayrton Senna 28 years ago. The team said they wanted to "move on", and did not want their drivers to be constantly reminded of the tragedy.

Wimbledon is set to allow Novak Djokovic to defend his title despite his refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Image: Harry Kane is reportedly open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino if the former Spurs boss takes charge of Manchester United this summer

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane is reportedly open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino amid reports that the Paris Saint-Germain manager would target him if he becomes Manchester United boss.

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Christopher Nkunku as Nicolas Pepe's future remains unclear.

Porto defender Pepe faces a ban of two years from football amid accusations that he hid a bullet during Friday night's crunch Portuguese league clash against Sporting Lisbon.​​​