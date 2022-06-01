Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United open talks with Barcelona over £50m deal for midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona in a £50m bid for Frenkie de Jong.

Leeds remain hopeful Kalvin Phillips will sign a new deal with them - despite interest from Manchester City.

Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United are closing on a deal to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike for around £36m including add-ons.

Image: Hugo Ekitike is a target for Newcastle, who are desperate to sign a striker

Paul Pogba will walk away with a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he quits Manchester as a free agent at the end of the month.

Huddersfield Town want an explanation from refereeing bosses over a penalty call they believe could have cost them £200m.

Mesut Ozil will not be leaving Fenerbahce this summer, despite his ongoing exclusion from the club's first team, according to his agent.

Manchester United are closely monitoring defender Jurrien Timber and have made the Ajax star their priority in the summer transfer window despite having held two rounds of talks with Braga centre-back David Carmo.

Manchester City received a major boost on Wednesday when renowned coach Carlos Vicens reversed his decision to leave the Premier League champions.

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Tammy Abraham the opportunity to cement his place as Harry Kane's understudy for the World Cup during the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Image: Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a superb season for Roma

The ECB's interim chief executive Clare Connor has agreed to relinquish her role on several key MCC committees after concerns about potential conflicts of interest were raised by several county chairs.

THE TELEGRAPH

Mike Riley, the head of referees for the Premier League, is in a battle to save his job with a potential compromise option being the return to the English game for Howard Webb in a referees' management role.

Dustin Johnson has been paid around £100m by Greg Norman to secure his shock about-turn sign up for the Saudi-backed rebel golf league.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa have acted early this summer and, if Steven Gerrard gets his way, three more new signings could follow.

Image: Diego Carlos has signed for Aston Villa

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly set to sew up their first signing of the summer within the next 10 days.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt a huge blow after Milan Skriniar committed his future to Inter Milan as he outlined his career plan.

DAILY RECORD

Jim Goodwin is ready to wield Aberdeen transfer axe as underachievers told they will be binned.

Celtic and forgotten defender Osaze Urhoghide face a nervy transfer waiting game as KVO Oostende weigh up a permanent swoop this summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been credited with interest in signing Shamrock Rovers starlet Aidomo Emakhu.