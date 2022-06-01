Man Utd transfer news: Ajax defender Jurrien Timber made Premier League side's priority signing - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are closely monitoring defender Jurrien Timber and have made the Ajax player their priority in the summer transfer window despite having held two rounds of talks with Braga centre-back David Carmo.

Newcastle are closing on a deal to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike for around £36m including add-ons.

Image: Jurrien Timber played under new Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax

Inter Milan have been told Romelu Lukaku is prepared to take a pay cut worth millions if it would ease his return on loan from Chelsea.

Paul Pogba will walk away with a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he quits Manchester United as a free agent at the end of the month.

Huddersfield want an explanation from refereeing bosses over a penalty call they believe could have cost them £200m.

Mesut Ozil will not be leaving Fenerbahce this summer despite his ongoing exclusion from the club's first team, according to his agent.

Manchester City received a major boost on Wednesday when renowned coach Carlos Vicens reversed his decision to leave the Premier League champions.

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Tammy Abraham the opportunity to cement his place as Harry Kane's understudy for the World Cup during the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Image: Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a superb season for Roma

The ECB's interim chief executive Clare Connor has agreed to relinquish her role on several key MCC committees after concerns about potential conflicts of interest were raised by several county chairs.

THE SUN

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona in a £50m bid for Frenkie de Jong.

Leeds remain hopeful Kalvin Phillips will sign a new deal with them, despite interest from Manchester City.

Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Lucas Torreira has told Arsenal he wants to stay with Fiorentina even though the Italians failed to trigger their option to buy him.

Brentford have put Max Aarons and Aaron Hickey on their summer transfer shortlist.

Image: Aaron Hickey has impressed for Bologna in Serie A

Police are investigating alleged death threats made against referee Jon Moss after the Championship play-off final between Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles could be heading back to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, eight years after swapping the City Ground for St James' Park.

Jose Mourinho's Roma are poised with a £30m bid to land Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Bournemouth are keeping an eye on Matt Ritchie's situation at Newcastle and will make a move if he is deemed surplus to requirements.

Sunderland want to re-sign Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke after his successful loan spell on Wearside.

THE TELEGRAPH

Mike Riley, the head of referees for the Premier League, is in a battle to save his job, with a potential compromise option being the return to the English game for Howard Webb in a referees' management role.

Dustin Johnson has been paid around £100m by Greg Norman to secure his shock about-turn sign up for the Saudi-backed rebel golf league.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa have acted early this summer and, if Steven Gerrard gets his way, three more new signings could follow.

Image: Diego Carlos has signed for Aston Villa from Sevilla

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly set to sew up their first signing of the summer within the next 10 days.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been dealt a huge blow after Milan Skriniar committed his future to Inter Milan as he outlined his career plan.

DAILY RECORD

Jim Goodwin is ready to wield the Aberdeen transfer axe as the club's underachievers have been told they will be binned.

Celtic and forgotten defender Osaze Urhoghide face a nervy transfer waiting game as KVO Oostende weigh up a permanent swoop this summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is waiting on Celtic and Tottenham to strike a deal over his long-term future after agreeing personal terms with the Premiership champions over a permanent deal.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have been credited with an interest in signing Shamrock Rovers starlet Aidomo Emakhu.