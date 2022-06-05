Liverpool and Man City battle for Kalvin Phillips, Thomas Tuchel to receive £170m Chelsea windfall - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to rival Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola this summer in the battle to land Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

Seven Chelsea players could find a new club during the transfer window to earn head coach Thomas Tuchel a £170m windfall.

Image: Kalvin Phillips is reportedly wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool

Erik ten Hag has been described as the 'New Sheriff' after completing his first week of work at Manchester United.

Brazil internationals Richarlison and Vinicius Jr had to be separated after coming to blows during a heated training session.

UEFA is under pressure from its multi-million-pound sponsors to come up with answers over the frightening scenes at last month's Champions League final.

Image: Will Thomas Tuchel have £170m to spend at Chelsea this summer?

THE SUN

Newcastle have been told to splash out £50m if they want to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

Steven Bergwijn has admitted he wants to leave Tottenham this summer, with a move to Dutch giants Ajax on the cards.

Sadio Mane jokingly hinted he may be about to snub Bayern Munich's interest in favour of his boyhood club Marseille.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo saved a 10-year-old boy from being trampled during title celebrations at the Etihad with an unseen moment of kindness.

Daley Blind hopes "unbelievable" Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber rejects Manchester United this summer.

Hungary's Government has labelled those criticising the young fans booing England taking a knee as idiots.

Image: Jurrien Timber is reportedly a key target for Manchester United

DAILY MAIL

Inter Milan are interested in taking Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea as they look to regain their Serie A title next season.

William Saliba has put an end to speculation he could leave Arsenal this summer after confirming he will return to the club for pre-season.

Gareth Bale says his retirement plans are on hold "for a little bit" after his deflected goal against Ukraine took Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

Image: Lionel Messi scored five goals in Argentina's win over Estonia

Premier League and Championship clubs have turned to British managers to fill vacancies as Brexit appears to have hit overseas recruitment.

Argentina thrashed Estonia 5-0 in an international friendly as Lionel Messi ran riot in Spain on Sunday night, scoring all five goals.

Joe Root has described the relief he felt at giving up the England Test captaincy - and the toll it took on his mental health.

Image: Joe Root has described the relief he felt at giving up the England Test captaincy

DAILY EXPRESS

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he does not want to miss Wimbledon after winning his 14th French Open title. The 36-year-old will undergo a procedure next week.

Williams' Dave Robson has described Nyck de Vries as a "top-quality driver" after the 27-year-old was tipped to be Toto Wolff's 'insurance' policy for Lewis Hamilton by family friend Tom Coronel.

THE GUARDIAN

Canada's preparations for this year's World Cup were plunged into further turmoil as players went on a de-facto strike in Vancouver ahead of the country's hastily re-arranged friendly with Panama on Sunday.

DAILY STAR

Image: Brighton's Yves Bissouma (left) has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has seemingly dropped Arsenal a transfer plea on social media amid recent speculation over his future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are targeting Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon.