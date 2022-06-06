Manchester City step up interest in Arsenal's Bukayo Saka - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka.

Barcelona are reportedly considering Angel Di Maria as a low-cost option to bolster their attacking ranks this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly close to sealing their second signing of the summer after agreeing a deal for Danish right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

Liverpool have reportedly given up hope of signing Barcelona sensation Gavi, with the Spaniard set to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan's highly-rated right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Image: Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot

THE SUN

Cardiff have stepped up their interest in signing Gareth Bale on a free transfer.

Inter Milan want to strike a salary-sharing deal with Chelsea to take Romelu Lukaku back to Italy.

Premier League clubs could be beaten to Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz with a host of Spanish sides ready to pounce. The Chile international is a target for Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth but they are facing competition from Europe.

Brentford are keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri.

Image: Gareth Bale celebrates after his deflected free-kick opens the scoring for Wales against Ukraine

DAILY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah informed close friends that he was willing to commit his future to Liverpool but performed a drastic U-turn after Barcelona promised him a move next summer.

Bayern Munich have had their opening bid to sign Sadio Mane knocked back - but have reportedly already put together their second bid, which is said to be a fixed £30m fee with £4.2m in potential bonuses.

Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of Leeds United winger Raphinha this summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all turned their noses up at the chance to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer as he prepares to leave Juventus.

Caoimhin Kelleher will hold discussions around his Liverpool future after this block of internationals, with the goalkeeper admitting that he is "not sure" if he will be moving on from Anfield to play regularly next season.

DAILY EXPRESS

A leaked image has revealed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among several clubs with scouts watching Monday's UEFA Nations League match between Austria and Denmark. Both United and Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Christian Eriksen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton have been made aware of transfer target Steven Bergwijn's price tag, as the Tottenham Hotspur winger has been linked with a move to Goodison Park. Bergwijn has also reportedly been of interest to Ajax, who he left to join Spurs in 2020.

Arsenal have been offered hope in their pursuit of Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Pep Guardiola's side unlikely to block a potential move for the Ukraine star.

THE GUARDIAN

Stuart Broad has said it would have been "pathetic" to fall out with Joe Root over his omission from the Caribbean tour and wants England to ride the wave of their long-overdue win at Lord's when the series moves to his beloved Trent Bridge.

Image: Stuart Broad celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing Colin de Grandhomme

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are not planning to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer despite constantly being linked with a move for the goalkeeper.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are zoning in on Gary Bowyer as their new manager.

Celtic have been handed a huge blow in their chase for Bayern Munich winger Christopher Scott

Aaron Ramsey and fellow countryman Gareth Bale have been linked with a move back to their homeland Wales. Cardiff City are lining up an ambitious double swoop that would take the Welsh duo back home.

Paul Hartley is targeting a move for Rangers starlet Josh McPake as he looks to shape his Hartlepool United squad, according to a report.