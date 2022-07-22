Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag blocks sale of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has blocked the sales of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek by Manchester United this summer.

Jules Kounde has thrown his £55 million move to Chelsea into doubt after turning up unannounced for Sevilla's pre-season tour.

Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly and consortium investors are to sensationally rebuild Stamford Bridge one stand at a time. SunSport has been told that the new owners plan a staged rebuild of the Bridge, with the stands replaced and upgraded one by one.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has hailed team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as a "legend" - and insists no one in the dressing room thinks the team is better without him.

Danny Welbeck has revealed his incredible body transformation ahead of the new season.

Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo claims he has a transfer offer to join West Ham this summer.

THE TIMES

Erling Haaland will have to wait until Saturday to make his first appearance for Manchester City, but Jack Grealish has predicted that his new team-mate will be "unstoppable" once he reaches peak fitness.

Kevin Mbabu is one step away from joining Fulham from Wolfsburg and will travel to meet the club on tour in Portugal and undergo a medical. Fulham are also interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico on loan for a second time after his spell in 2018-19.

West Ham have blocked Issa Diop's proposed move to Fulham after Nayef Aguerd, their new centre back, suffered an ankle injury in a 3-1 friendly defeat away to Rangers on Tuesday and could be sidelined for at least one month.

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of Juventus's squad for the tour to the United States as the club attempt to terminate the midfielder's contract, which has one year left.

The PFA is to put pressure on the football authorities to fund a pension scheme for England's women players and other female professionals after securing a new £76m payout for male players' pensions.

Jason Kokrak, the American world No 36, has lost one of his main sponsors after announcing that he has signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV rebel tour.

The RFU could try to place English coaches with international sides, such as Georgia, as part of planning for life after Eddie Jones.

The RFU will discuss antisocial behaviour by supporters at its next council meeting amid concerns over a rise in disorder at sporting events.

DAILY STAR

Alexandre Lacazette looks set to miss Lyon's next pre-season friendly after being attacked by wasps during training.

Manchester United's flight from Melbourne to Perth was delayed after a military jet reportedly landed on the runway and blocked the plane.

Brighton & Hove Albion could treble their money on Marc Cucurella after slapping a hefty price-tag on the Manchester City target.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has made a swift retirement U-turn after he was filmed playing for Hashtag United.

THE TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel could be stuck with several unwanted players for the 2022-2023 campaign as top-flight clubs are reluctant to strike a deal with the Premier League giants for their out-of-form stars.

The German manager is said to be looking to offload Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley, Timo Werner and Kepa during the summer transfer window but there has been little interest in the Chelsea flops so far.

Loyal fans of cash-strapped Derby County are being encouraged to take out a short-term loan with a 42 per cent interest to pay for season tickets because the club does not offer a direct debit payment option.

DAILY MAIL

Anthony Martial is staying at Manchester United after reviving his Old Trafford career this summer. Martial has scored three goals in as many games on tour in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and new manager Erik ten Hag has decided that he will not be sold.

Jack Grealish is so fired up this pre-season that he bolted straight back into Manchester City's dressing room to check the footage of refereeing decisions in Wednesday's friendly.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to take a big pay cut in order to exit Old Trafford this summer.

Thomas Muller spared no time in denying Arsenal links after Bayern Munich's 6-2 pre-season win over Wayne Rooney's DC United.

Southampton are in talks to sign Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara. The highly-rated 19-year old has drawn attention from Premier League clubs such as Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds but Southampton have stepped in ahead of the rival competition.

Barcelona are making a last ditch attempt to persuade Jules Kounde to join them ahead of Chelsea.

Manchester City will make an improved offer for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella after their £30m bid was rejected.

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks with AC Milan on Thursday regarding defender Japhet Tanganga's loan move.

Novak Djokovic has been named on the US Open entry list, but will still be unable to play in the tournament unless there is a dramatic u-turn from the US Government over their vaccine protocols.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are reportedly set to launch one last attempt to snatch Sevilla star Jules Kounde from Chelsea this summer.

Mikel Arteta confessed he will need to offload a number of Arsenal players in order to get his squad down to a reasonable size ahead of the new season - with up to eight players facing the axe.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists the club already have a "wonderful squad" amid rumours linking them with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United transfer target Benjamin Pavard is not short of confidence and has already declared he is "more complete" than Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella has been left "disappointed" with the price tag that Brighton have put upon his head amid interest from Man City, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

THE ATHLETIC

Graham Potter is reportedly looking to add former Hoffenheim star Florian Grillitsch to his Brighton squad ahead of the start of the season.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah believes he can play alongside Gabriel Jesus, the summer arrival from Manchester City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly failed in an attempt to swap Joe Rodon for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. Antonio Conte also offered £25million in addition to the centre-back, however, this was rebuffed by former manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is struggling to understand Timo Werner's recent suggestion that he would be happy to switch clubs in the not-too-distant future.

Tottenham ace Japhet Tanganga is reportedly drawing interest from Celtic, Bournemouth and Monaco, despite the fact his current employers have begun transfer talks with AC Milan over a move.

Reports in Portugal claim Liverpool are ready to start formal negotiations with Sporting over the signing of Matheus Nunes. The 23-year-old midfielder is among the hottest properties in European football right now, with Chelsea recently exploring a deal for the ace and Manchester City also watching him.

Chelsea have reportedly been informed by Barcelona in private talks that they can pip Manchester United to a deal for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford all summer, but a deal has failed to materialise after weeks of tedious negotiations - and the Blues could jump in.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers captain James Tavernier has agreed a new two-year deal with the Scottish giants.

Tavernier has two years remaining on his current deal and will be eligible for a testimonial with the Ibrox side in 2025.

Leigh Griffiths is training with Livingston - but Davie Martindale says he won't be rejoining the club.

DAILY RECORD

Connor Barron is set to miss Aberdeen's Premiership curtain-raiser at Celtic Park after Jim Goodwin revealed the midfielder has aggravated a knee injury.