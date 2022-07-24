Manchester United identify Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have identified Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their alternative plan if Frenkie de Jong continues to reject the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Kalidou Koulibaly turned down an offer that would have paid him £51m over five years before leaving Napoli to join Chelsea.

Adrien Rabiot has been forced to train with Juventus' U23 team as he looks to seal a move back to France with - he hopes - either Lyon or PSG.

Eden Hazard is sure that Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or.

THE SUN

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe has asked Paris Saint-Germain to allow him to explore his options amid significant interest from Juventus.

West Ham want to add Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz to a new-look attacking force also featuring Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo.

Newcastle are ready to switch their transfer attention to Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

Jules Kounde is set to complete his U-turn and sign for Barcelona in a £51m deal that shatters Chelsea's long-standing hopes of bringing him to the Premier League.

Chelsea and Tottenham both want Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin but are being put off by his £40m price tag.

Nice are plotting a surprise move for long-serving Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to reports in France.

Fulham want to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto but the former Juventus star wants to return to Italy and has set his sights on joining Napoli.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The RFU is set to open an investigation into racism at the Newcastle Falcons after recent claims made by Luther Burrell.

DAILY MIRROR

Atletico Madrid supporters launched an online protest after reports emerged that they were interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid despite his former ties to Real Madrid

Juventus have emerged as a possible suitor for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial although it appears the club no longer has any interest in selling him.

DAILY EXPRESS

Frenkie de Jong has been told he will need to take a pay cut to stay at Barcelona and it appears, according to reports in Spain, that he is open to doing so.

Red Bull Salzburg do not anticipate losing teenage star Benjamin Sesko this summer as Manchester United became the latest club to show interest in the Slovenia forward.

Barcelona boss Xavi has told Memphis Depay he has no future at the club as a number of Premier League clubs continue to monitor his situation.

Tottenham are not willing to let record signing Tanguy Ndombele leave in a cut-price move despite him being out of Antonio Conte's plans.

DAILY STAR

Sepp van den Berg is set to get a chance to shine in the Premier League but it will not be at Liverpool as he is set to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are poised to complete a £6m move for Besiktas defender Ridvan Yilmaz.

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are showing interest in Rangers striker Kemar Roofe.