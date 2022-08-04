Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal.

Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away from Stamford Bridge - while young defender Levi Colwill is heading out on loan.

THE SUN

Marc Cucurella is one step away from joining Chelsea - with reports claiming the Brighton star has passed his medical.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the club's transfer business is not over.

Barcelona manager Xavi has shut down talk of Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving this summer.

Bournemouth are on the brink of signing Barcelona's Neto.

Chelsea are willing to meet Leicester's £85m valuation of Wesley Fofana - but may test the Foxes' resolve first.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's primary shirt sponsor TeamViewer have confirmed they will not renew their partnership with the club, just 12 months into a five-year £235m deal.

Chelsea have had an opening £60m offer for Wesley Fofana rejected - but Leicester fear the Londoners are willing to go beyond the £80m world-record fee for a defender in order to land the Frenchman.

Image: Will Leicester defender Wesley Fofana be heading to Chelsea this summer?

Wolves are prepared to listen to offers for Conor Coady if their captain feels he needs to leave the club to continue playing regular football.

DAILY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down reports linking his club with a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Michael Schumacher's son Mick has said he is ready to race for Ferrari should the opportunity present itself.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona's richest player Martin Braithwaite is refusing to leave the La Liga giants unless they fork out his £5m-a-year wages in full.

Brighton have reportedly told Chelsea-bound defender Marc Cucurella to "stay away" from first-team training.

New Premier League referee Thomas Bramall took charge of non-League Wrexham last season, officiating their FA Trophy final against Bromley.

All Premier League players and staff are to receive mandatory sexual consent training as part of new rules for the upcoming season.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie.

Chelsea's spending could reach £300m this summer with talks planned for big-name signings including Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong.

Disorder, drug use and ticket prices are the main concerns for fans as the Premier League returns.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are considering an improved offer of £70m for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and are also interested in Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Demba Ba has revealed he almost joined Manchester United's coaching staff during Ralf Rangnick's difficult spell as interim manager.

Barcelona have told Manchester City they will be submitting an offer for Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will miss the opening weeks of the season with the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday's friendly defeat to Strasbourg.