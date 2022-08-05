Barcelona's hopes of keeping Frenkie de Jong fading and Arsenal given Youri Tielemans boost - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona's hopes of keeping Premier League target Frenkie de Jong are fading as they face not being able to register a number of their summer signings if unable to balance their books.

THE SUN

Marcos Alonso is pushing to leave Chelsea in the wake of Marc Cucurella's signing and is looking to force an exit to Barcelona before the end of the summer.

Dele Alli could line up as a makeshift striker when Everton open their Premier League campaign with injuries and suspensions badly affecting Frank Lampard's option.

Leeds United hope to wrap up a £22m deal for young PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo in the next week.

Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury has made an offer to Derek Chisora for a "trilogy fight".

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans with Leicester City looking to replace their in-demand midfielder with Lyon's Houssem Aouar.

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to RB Leipzig over a loan deal for left-back Angelino, who has also been linked with Brighton.

Willian is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League, with reports suggesting Fulham are ready to sign the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Chelsea winger.

Image: Youri Tielemans has been linked with Arsenal throughout the summer transfer window

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham target Destiny Udogie was left out of Udinese's squad for a Coppa Italia clash with Feralpisalso amid talk that a £20m move to London is imminent.

Chelsea might have to fork out only £12.5m to sign Inter Milan youngster Cesare Casadei because of the Serie A club's financial issues.

Roma have reportedly reduced their asking price for Tottenham target Nicolo Zainolo but he will still cost any suitor more than £40m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: RB Leipzig are confident they can seal a loan deal for former striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig are increasingly confident that they can seal a loan deal with Chelsea for striker Timo Werner to return to the club.

Leeds United want to name their training ground after Marcelo Bielsa despite sacking him as the club's manager last season.

Former Yorkshire player and coach Andrew Gale has been charged by the ECB over a historic anti-Semitic Twitter post which resurfaced during the club's racism scandal.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen are weighing up a loan move for Liverpool's young midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Kilmarnock are reportedly closing on a deal to sign former Manchester United youngster Deji Sotona.