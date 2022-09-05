Bayern Munich urge Harry Kane to stall on Tottenham contract ahead of 2023 bid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich 'want Harry Kane to hold off signing a new contract at Tottenham' so they can offer him a transfer to Germany next summer.

Former Liverpool youth star Bobby Duncan has hit out at Saif Rubie - the agent who worked on his Anfield exit in 2019 - for 'turning me away from my boyhood club' and 'jeopardising' his career.

THE SUN

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a race to be fit for the 2022 World Cup after agreeing to undergo knee surgery.

Image: Paul Pogba with the World Cup

Wolves are sweating over a work permit which would allow Diego Costa to solve their striker crisis.

Sevilla have reportedly made contact with former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire faces a fresh setback with England, with Tottenham defender Eric Dier set to be recalled by Gareth Southgate.

Former Everton and Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun was kung-fu kicked by a fan amid ugly scenes following the full-time whistle in Besiktas' 3-2 win over Ankaraguru on Sunday night.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea will step up talks to agree a new contract with Mason Mount after confirming that Reece James has committed himself to the club until 2028.

Image: Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates his goal

Women's Super League teams are to continue taking the knee when the new season begins on Saturday, with club captains agreeing to give their team-mates the option to carry on performing the pre-match anti-racism gesture if they wish to do so.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United have been given assurances by the game's governing bodies that the VAR system that caused such controversy at the weekend is set to be improved by the arrival in three months of Howard Webb as football's first chief refereeing officer.

Brendan Rodgers has said that he will not seek assurances from the Leicester City hierarchy about his position as manager and that he intends to keep working "until someone tells me differently".

DAILY MIRROR

The finer details of Robert Lewandowski's complex Barcelona contract have emerged - including the Polish striker's staggering €500m (£431m) release clause.

DAILY STAR

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has proved she is indeed one for turning after abandoning her hometown club Leeds United for Norwich.