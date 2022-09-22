Thomas Tuchel in post-Brexit visa limbo after Chelsea sacking - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel has been left in post-Brexit visa limbo over his ability to remain in the United Kingdom following his sacking by Chelsea.

Elliot Anderson could soon swap international allegiance from Scotland to England after his rapid rise at Newcastle United.

Greg Norman has been accused by US lawmakers of "pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money" and of spreading "propaganda".

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been threatened with legal action by an executive of fast food giant KFC.

More Premier League postponements could be on the cards after the latest set of rail strikes were announced.

David Beckham has landed yet another multi-million pound pay day for fronting a new Qatar World Cup advertising campaign.

Image: Louis van Gaal has axed Tim Krul from his Netherlands squad

Louis van Gaal has axed veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad for 'refusing to take part in penalty tests'.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has revealed he still has "a few more years" left in him before he calls time on his career after 22 years in management.

DAILY MAIL

The captains of England - and a host of other nations - could be banned from wearing their OneLove armbands at the World Cup.

Mansfield have brought their League Two fixture against Walsall on Saturday October 15 forward from 3pm to 1pm in a bid to tackle soaring energy prices in the UK.

UEFA are set to abandon plans to expand the European Championship to 32 teams in time for the 2028 competition, which is on course to be held in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard should be fit for the North London Derby next weekend.

THE TIMES

The net is closing fast on two Gallagher Premiership clubs with Worcester Warriors resigned to being suspended from the league, as Wasps need to find £2m in 20 days.

DAILY MIRROR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player to play in the Premier League, beating the previous record set by Harvey Elliott at Fulham

There is a huge scramble among agents to sign up Arsenal record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri.

The signing of Lionel Messi has generated Paris Saint-Germain an extra €700m (£612m) in income due to commercial deals.

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed he was blocked from signing ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

Gerard Pique had a special clause in his Barcelona contract to ensure that he earned more money than Sergio Ramos.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United's football director John Murtough insists the level of spending seen this summer will not be repeated by the club after the wage bill hit record levels.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton and Scotland are waiting to discover the extent of Nathan Patterson's injury after the defender was carried off on a stretcher while on international duty.

US Soccer is seeking to join the UEFA Working Group in supporting compensation for workers at the Qatar World Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

Legendary Rangers manager Walter Smith once snubbed a photo opportunity with US President Bill Clinton, according to footy agent John Viola, because he was too busy trying to seal the signing of Lee McCulloch.

Liam Fox is set to be named as the new Dundee United boss.

Former Celtic kid Joshua Bradley-Hurst faces a 5,500-mile trip for training after being handed an unlikely international chance by Sri Lanka.