Jude Bellingham set to snub Premier League move in favour of Real Madrid - Paper Talk

MARCA

Jude Bellingham is set to snub Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool as he prefers a move to Real Madrid over the Premier League.

THE SUN

England No 1 Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak are reportedly both targets for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho skipped watching England vs Germany - and instead posted a snap of FIFA 23.

Portugal fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped from the starting XI for their clash versus Spain.

A mural of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been restored after it was defaced with Manchester United-styled graffiti.

DE TELEGRAAF

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries is flattered by interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

DAILY MIRROR

Actor Michael Sheen staged another offering of his viral motivational speech... this time in front of the Wales squad, as they prepare to embark on their first World Cup journey since 1958.

DAILY MAIL

Cesc Fabregas has opened up about how Arsene Wenger used to test his players mentally.

DAILY EXPRESS

Footage has emerged of German fans storming the Green Man pub near Wembley Stadium ahead of the two sides' Nations League clash on Monday.

Formula One fans have received an apology from chiefs of the British Grand Prix following the chaotic sale of tickets for next year's race at Silverstone.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Jones will take inspiration from the manhunt of Osama bin Laden as he hopes to equip England for the "most volatile rugby environment we have ever seen".