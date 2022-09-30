Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's PSG wishlist - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was one of the players on Kylian Mbappe's transfer wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer amid reports that he underwent "secret" medical checks overseen by Blues staff before the most recent deadline.

Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick initially brushed off complaints from agent Catalina Kim which eventually led to the dismissal of newly-appointed commercial director Damian Willoughby.

THE SUN

Barcelona have only paid Manchester City £2.6m of the £48.4m fee they agreed for forward Ferran Torres since the deal was concluded in January and there are other clubs still owed money for deals done more than two years ago.

Gareth Bale's beer brands "Bale Ale" and "Bale Lager" are set to hit supermarket shelves in Wales next week as part of the country's celebrations of reaching November's World Cup finals.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lucas Moura will consider a move away from Tottenham in January and has admitted a move to Sevilla intrigues him.

Barcelona could face the prospect of having to fork out £53m to get their hands on teen sensation Alberto Moleiro if his club Las Palmas secure promotion to La Liga this season, circumstances which would see his release clause double.

Liverpool are plotting a summer 2023 move for exciting Norwegian talent Andreas Schjelderup, who has played a starring role for Nordsjaelland and earned him comparisons to Erling Haaland.

DAILY MAIL

Formula One's rulers are coming under pressure to hand the 2021 title to Lewis Hamilton if Red Bull are found guilty of breaking the spending cap during Max Verstappen's maiden success.

Human rights group Open Stadiums has demanded that FIFA kick Iran out of the World Cup because of the country's oppression of women.

Hulk has threatened to quit Atletico Mineiro after receiving "unacceptable" criticism from the Brazilian club's supporters.

John Fury says his son Tyson will not fight Anthony Joshua until 2023 because a defeat would be "financial suicide" for his team, and their proposed December date will be filled with a bout against Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz or Filip Hrgovic.

Conor Benn's trainer Tony Sims has admitted the team will consider pulling out of next weekend's clash with Chris Eubank Jr if their rival weighs in at over 158.5lbs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Smith is determined that Harlequins continue to excite in the Gallagher Premiership to try and provide supporters with some kind of distraction from Britain's financial crisis.

THE TIMES

Fans who become drunk and disorderly at the Qatar World Cup will be put into "sobering tents" until they have recovered from the after-effects of alcohol as officials look to take a "softly-softly" approach rather than come down heavy.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers fear injury-plagued defender John Souttar will not be available for a first-team return until 2023 after surgery on his Achilles.

Celtic are facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of the Champions League date with RB Leipzig with both of their first-choice centre-backs - Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt - struggling to be fit in time for midweek.