PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer.

N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Chelsea but he wants assurances in the form of a long-term contract.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly closing in on a switch to La Liga after his agent Joao Santos was spotted in Barcelona.

Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will remain as the club's manager despite the team slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales has again come under fire after leaked messages revealed he made derogatory comments about Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolverhampton Wanderers' hopes of appointing Julen Lopetegui have collapsed after the former Sevilla manager turned down their approach.

DAILY MIRROR

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has poured cold water on speculation that he could take over Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Jude Bellingham has been told that Arsenal could end up being a more attractive club to join than Liverpool by the time the summer transfer window rolls around.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly sacked recruitment chiefs George Syrianos and Andy Scott following their questionable transfer business in the summer window.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are aiming to end doubts over Mason Mount's future after opening formal talks with the midfielder over a new long-term deal.

THE INDEPENDENT

Harry Kane insists he is fully focused on Tottenham Hotspur after being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Fifa will distribute more than $200million to clubs whose players participate in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

THE SUN

Arturo Vidal's dad has been found dead at Chile's oldest racecourse. Erasmo Vidal, 61, is said to have gone into cardiac arrest after suffering hypovolemic shock at the Club Hipico de Santiago.

The only way Kylian Mbappe can quit PSG this January is to join Liverpool, according to journalists in Spain.

DAILY STAR

Emile Heskey's son Jaden was named in the Manchester City U19 squad for the first time on Tuesday - despite being aged just 16.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Manchester United transfer target Adrien Rabiot has broken his silence on penning a new deal with Juventus. The midfielder's contract with the Serie A side expires at the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers star Leon King is attracting interest from three Premier League giants, according to a report.