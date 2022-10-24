Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward open to Italy return after Premier League clubs' snub - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to returning to Italy with Napoli after being snubbed by a string of Premier League clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exile will continue for Thursday's clash with Sheriff Tiraspol unless he shows some contrition and agrees to abide by Erik ten Hag's rules.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Man Utd squad for their draw at Chelsea

Arsenal are reportedly "willing to do anything" to land Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, including adding youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga to a package deal with £52.5m.

THE MAIL

Real Madrid are interested in Heung-Min Son, who is preparing for the next move in his career after shooting to world-class status over the last few seasons at Tottenham.

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to watch highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has dismissed rumours that he will be returning to Manchester United as the club's director of football.

Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy have serious concerns over the 'viability of maintaining' Kylian Mbappe's lucrative contract.

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Napoli star Victor Osimhen after scouts were left impressed with his match-winning performance against Roma in Serie A on Sunday.

Image: Napoli's Victor Osimhen is reportedly a target for Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of Chelsea as the club are reportedly considering using him in a swap deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Chelsea captain and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta has branded the current schedule for footballers as 'crazy' as games are crammed in before the World Cup gets under way.

THE MIRROR

The three strikers rumoured to be in the sights of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are Lille's Jonathan David, Bayer Leverkusen talisman Patrik Schick and Lyon star Moussa Dembele.

THE EXPRESS

Arsenal have been backed to rival Chelsea for the signing of Leandro Trossard as the race for the Brighton star hots up.

Image: Leandro Trossard is said to be interesting Chelsea and Arsenal

Chelsea are reportedly considering a January loan exit for summer signing Gabriel Slonina in the hope that he can bank more senior game time.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag is hoping to strike a truce with Cristiano Ronaldo when the pair meet on Tuesday.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed his relief at finally being fit enough to become a regular starter for Chelsea and has admitted it would mean the world to him if he makes a late run into England's squad for Qatar.