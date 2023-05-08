Granit Xhaka linked with Bundesliga move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Granit Xhaka has been offered the chance to return to Germany's Bundesliga by Bayer Leverkusen.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham United have not yet ruled out starting next season with David Moyes as the club's manager - and winning the Europa Conference League would give his case to stay on a huge boost.

David de Gea has been given no assurances he will remain Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper next season, even though he is edging closer to agreeing a new contract with the club.

The DP World Tour is this week poised to hit the LIV Golf rebels with unprecedented fines of up to £500,000 and, as a result, more big names including Ryder Cup greats are expected to resign their memberships.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea-bound Mauricio Pochettino wants a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker to kick-start his reign at Stamford Bridge but will need to trim the Blues' bloated squad before he can bring any new players in.

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has emerged as a contender for a senior role at Tottenham following the resignation of Fabio Paratici.

West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer if an appropriate offer arrives for their £100m-rated captain.

Napoli and Juventus have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Lionel Messi is prepared to wait until the end of the season before deciding his next step.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are reportedly interested in Arsenal defender Auston Trusty as Michael Beale narrows down his list of targets ahead of the summer window.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United won't appeal Charlie Mulgrew's weekend red card at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has admitted he had a lucky escape and he was a walking time bomb until his recent heart operation.