Newcastle jump ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign South Korea defender Min-jae Kim - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Wilfried Zaha will be offered a contract worth £10m per year to sign for Qatari side Al Sadd with Crystal Palace looking at options including Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca and Sunderland's Jack Clarke as replacements.

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make a move for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane this summer as he sees him as the ideal replacement at Real Madrid for Karim Benzema.

Alexis Sanchez is considering a shock return to the Premier League among his options when he leaves Marseille on a free transfer this summer.

Amad Diallo would be interested in a second spell on loan at Sunderland but only if current boss Tony Mowbray retains his position.

Tottenham are in the hunt to sign Manor Solomon, who is set to be available for nothing this season to the anger of Shakhtar Donetsk. He impressed this season on loan with London rivals Fulham.

Brighton are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer according to reports in Turkey.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Newcastle have jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign South Korea defender Kim Min-jae according to reports out of Brazil.

Paul Scholes has told incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino he might have to replace his entire back-four to have a chance of challenging at the top end of the Premier League.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Scouts were in the crowd at Wembley on Saturday to watch Coventry forwards Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, with the latter being seen by Brentford as a possible replacement for Ivan Toney while sits out eight months for betting on games.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been removed from EA Sports' FIFA 23 in their latest squad update after he was banned for eight months for betting offences.

Cologne's failure to deny Bayern Munich another Bundesliga title came at an extra financial cost to them as Borussia Dortmund winning the league would have seen them receive a bonus from the transfer of Anthony Modeste.

Fair Play for Women director of sport campaigns Fiona McAnena says it is "absolute nonsense" that trans women have no advantage in facing female competition after British Cycling's ban was announced on Friday.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Barcelona are ready to hand Lionel Messi the captaincy at the Nou Camp as another incentive for him to return to the club.

Arsenal sporting director Edu says the club will only buy players this summer who are capable of taking the Gunners to the next level.

Liverpool are set to lose teenage winger Elijah Gift to Athletic Bilbao this summer after the clubs agreed a deal for the 16-year-old.

Tottenham and Newcastle are among the teams monitoring Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan amid reports Julen Lopetegui has been told to trim his squad.

THE OBSERVER

Experts in Sweden says football's coaching methods are failing to keep up with the rapidly increasing demands of the women's professional game with hamstring injuries among the biggest concern.

THE ATHLETIC

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has signed a new three-year deal to stay at Vicarage Road.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Albion Rovers, relegated from the Scottish League last week, could be rebranded to Shamrock Rovers Coatbridge if a consortium looking to take over the club - which will play in the Lowland League next season - is successful.

SUNDAY MAIL

St Mirren are resigned to losing Curtis Main this summer with offers to double or triple the striker's current wage having come in from clubs in England's League One and Two.