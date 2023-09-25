Jadon Sancho: Manchester United exiled from first-team facilities amid dispute with Erik ten Hag - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho has been exiled from all first-team facilities at Manchester United - including the team dining room.

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window.‌

Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere was full of praise for young prospect Max Dowman after handing him a debut for the club's U18s at the age of just 13.

Jonny Evans believes Erik ten Hag is doing a fine job at Manchester United, despite the club's poor start to the season.

Former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal has attacked Erik ten Hag over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo and taken a bizarre swipe at the Manchester United boss for being bald.

THE TIMES

The PFA has offered its help in a bid to resolve the dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

The FA is investigating whether a powerful football agent submitted false evidence to an arbitration hearing involving a Premier League footballer.

THE GUARDIAN

UEFA has been accused of presenting "completely untrue" evidence to its own independent inquiry into the near-disaster at the 2022 Champions League final to protect its safety and security unit - headed by the president's best friend - from criticism.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and chairman of LIV Golf, has opted to stay away from the Ryder Cup, with merger negotiations with the PGA Tour to be started in earnest as soon as the biennial dust-up is over.

Marylebone Cricket Club has resisted pressure to move historic fixtures between Eton and Harrow and Oxford and Cambridge from Lord's next season, but acknowledged the matter will be "kept under regular consideration".

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali has reportedly gone into the team's dressing room after every game he's been to this season, including the 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Europe have seemingly deployed slower greens at the Ryder Cup in Rome in a bid to utilise home advantage and throw the Americans off their game.

Andrew Flintoff's return to English cricket comes to an end on Tuesday, at least for now, with an old team-mate leading the calls for his comeback to be made permanent.

THE SUN

Chelsea's £62m outcast Marc Cucurella is eyeing a January exit to end his Stamford Bridge woes.

Aaron Ramsdale's father has hit out at Jamie Carragher following his comments about the goalkeeper's antics during the North London derby.

DAILY EXPRESS

England rugby fans were reportedly caught up in a "dangerous" crush after the Rugby World Cup win over Chile on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder has been given a lifeline after seemingly being on the brink of collapse.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are well underway with plans to increase the capacity of Ibrox and upgrade their training ground, with chief executive James Bisgrove revealing the works are a priority.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale has been told the boo brigade at Ibrox will continue due to the "disconnect" between himself and Rangers fans.

Cammy Devlin accepts Hearts fans probably do not want to hear it just now but he insists the players believe in under-fire boss Steven Naismith, asking them to "stick with us."