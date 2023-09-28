Aston Villa to end kit deal with Castore early over 'wet-look shirts' with players reportedly unhappy - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa and kit manufacturer Castore are expected to agree to an early termination of their contract amid the furore over the club's 'wet-look' shirts that have prompted complaints from men's and women's players.

Image: Aston Villa players are reportedly unhappy with this season's 'wet-look' kit

Barcelona face a bribery case in the Spanish courts over a refereeing scandal that could potentially lead to the club being banned from football, at a time when their finances are at their most precarious and the Nou Camp has been demolished.

Chelsea could be forced into selling Ian Maatsen after failing to make progress in contract negotiations.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool owners FSG selling a minority stake in the Premier League club to American investors Dynasty Equity will not immediately allow Jurgen Klopp to spend lavishly in the transfer market.

Image: Chelsea captain Reece James is nearing a return to action

Reece James is closing in on a return to full training in news that will arrive as a timely boost to Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Aston Villa are urging sportswear partners Castore to supply a new kit as their top priority after both men's and women's teams complained about the current design.

Barcelona have confirmed that they have reduced their massive debt after announcing a net profit of £263m for the 2022-23 season.

Jesse Lingard has been pictured training with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for the first time since the free agent arrived in the Kingdom in a bid to secure a new contract.

Image: Jesse Lingard is reportedly seeking a move to Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury has told Rio Ferdinand that losing to Francis Ngannou would be just as humiliating as Manchester United's 7-0 thumping by Liverpool last season.

President Gabriele Gravina has revealed the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering suing former Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

THE SUN

Image: Zinedine Zidane is being linked with a return to management

Newcastle's Saudi owners are considering a full takeover of Marseille and want Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Steve Bruce is being tipped for a shock return to football management with the Republic of Ireland.

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a backlash from fans after the club announced on Thursday a "multi-year partnership" with socios.com, the controversial fan token company.

Ukraine's FA has urged all European countries to boycott matches against junior Russian teams after UEFA's decision to reinstate them to under-17 competitions.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League referees could make the jump to the Saudi Pro League, with big wages set to be on offer to officials.

Police in Cameroon have launched an investigation into allegations that former Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o was embroiled in a match-fixing scandal.

DAILY STAR

Scunthorpe United's chairman David Hilton has told the board he will be withdrawing funding from the club moving forward.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Chelsea are both reportedly eyeing Brazilian wonderkid Lorran, who has a release clause with his club Flamengo to the value of £43m.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has presented a plan to increase financial redistribution to the English Football League by £358m over the three seasons to 2025-26, with a series of strings attached.

THE ATHLETIC

