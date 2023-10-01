Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could face FA punishment after claiming Tottenham had '12 players' - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Alexis Mac Allister could face an FA rap for suggesting referee Simon Hooper was against Liverpool in their defeat to Tottenham.

Manchester United winger Antony has been pictured back in training.

DAILY MIRROR

David Beckham has defended his deal with Qatar that saw him paid around £125m by the country.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Newcastle stars Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, with the LaLiga giants set to send a scout to watch the duo in action in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Newcastle stars Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, with the LaLiga giants set to send a scout to watch the duo in action in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho has hit back at his critics by claiming to have received the "biggest and craziest offer" in managerial history.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa captain Rachel Corsie said players wanted to wear their controversial Castore home kit for their season opener against Manchester United, despite concerns about its wet look.

Juventus are working on a new long-term contract for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot after convincing him to stay in Turin during the summer. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed the club were prepared to allow Dusan Vlahovic to join Chelsea this summer.

Lamine Yamal is 'set to sign a new three-year deal with Barcelona that includes a £1bn release clause', according to Fabrizio Romano.

North Korea football coach Sin Yong Nam defended his players after several clashed with match officials on the pitch after their 2-1 defeat to Japan in the Asian Games quarter-finals in Hangzhou on Sunday.

THE GUARDIAN

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was scratched from Inter Miami's line-up against New York City FC - a game with significant Major League Soccer playoff implications for both clubs. Messi has a leg injury, the severity of which has not been revealed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool want the release of the VAR audio to establish how and why Luis Díaz's goal was wrongly disallowed in their contentious defeat to Tottenham as they demanded 'full transparency' from the refereeing governing body.

Liverpool want the release of the VAR audio to establish how and why Luis Díaz's goal was wrongly disallowed in their contentious defeat to Tottenham as they demanded 'full transparency' from the refereeing governing body.

England will have no qualms about starting Tom Curry in the final World Cup pool D match against Samoa despite the openside flanker playing just two minutes of rugby in the past four months.

A furious Aston Villa manager Carla Ward called for full-time referees in the Women's Super League after Kirsty Hanson was sent off in the opening-day loss to Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Pascal Jansen, Kevin Muscat and Marcelo Gallardo are all in the frame to replace Michael Beale as Rangers manager.

Pascal Jansen, Kevin Muscat and Marcelo Gallardo are all in the frame to replace Michael Beale as Rangers manager.

Queen's Park are set to pull off the ambitious signing of Stuart McKinstry. The Spiders will sign the Scotland U21 cap on a deal for the rest of the season.

Kieran Tierney has been left fuming by his latest injury setback as the Arsenal's star Sociedad adventure has hit a major roadblock.