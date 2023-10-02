Manchester United plotting January swoop for Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are gearing up for a January swoop for highly-rated Sporting Lisbon central defender Goncalo Inacio.

David Beckham broke down in tears as he opened up on the fallout of his red card at the 1998 World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Ivan Toney is due to play for Brentford in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday afternoon.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Europe Ryder Cup overlords are ready to rip up the captaincy selection process, making it easier for Luke Donald to be reappointed for the next match in New York - and harder for LIV rebels to ever find their way into the hot seat.

DAILY MAIL

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has called for a former professional player to be included in VAR decisions moving forward.

Joey Barton has launched a bizarre attack on one of his own Bristol Rovers players after a 2-0 defeat on the road by Peterborough.

DAILY MIRROR

Iranian club Sepahan's home AFC Champions League match with Al-Ittihad was cancelled on Monday due to the Saudi club refusing to play in front of a bust of a military officer.

A fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation set up by a Sheffield Wednesday supporter following a fan's sick taunt mocking the death of the football-mad child has surpassed £18,500.

Wrexham talisman Paul Mullin has opened up on playing through the pain barrier as he continues his recovery from the punctured lung injury he sustained in pre-season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kevin Muscat is keen to speak to the Rangers board about becoming the club's next manager.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter will not be the next Rangers manager.

Steven Gerrard has hired his former Rangers director of football Mark Allen on a two-year deal at his Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Kjetil Knutsen has offered a hint at what Rangers must do if they are to land him as boss - and it could be a waiting game for the Ibrox side.

Steven Naismith admits he has a tough decision on his hands whether to hand Craig Gordon the captain's armband back - or leave it with Lawrence Shankland.