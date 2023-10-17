Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned Manchester United's Casemiro move when he visited club in March - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe questioned Manchester United's transfer policy when he visited Old Trafford in March, with the deal that brought veteran midfielder Casemiro to the club being highlighted as what he sees as questionable recruitment.

Shadreck Mlauzi, head coach of the Zimbabwe women's team, has been remanded in police custody after being accused of indecent assault against a female member of staff during a tournament in South Africa.

Stephen Maguire's shock decision to step down as UK Athletics chief came about following months of bickering and tension over budgets ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's board is unlikely to make a final decision on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25 per cent purchase of the club when they meet on Thursday with a deal more likely to be rubber-stamped in the next fortnight.

Newcastle United are braced for summer signing Sandro Tonali to be handed a significant playing ban as part of an investigation into illegal betting in Italy which has already seen Nicolo Fagioli handed a year-long suspension of which he will have to serve seven months.

Ineos will continue their partnership with Tottenham Hotspur despite owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe being on the verge of taking a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United.

Springbok legend Joel Stransky, a World Cup winner in 1995, says South Africa will comfortably beat England in Saturday's semi-final and Steve Borthwick's side "doesn't excel in any area".

Dina Asher-Smith is leading the demand for answers after the sudden departure of UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire, who had overseen Great Britain's record-equalling World Championship performance earlier this year.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley is set to become the latest woman to begin coaching a men's team when she takes on a role as specialist spin coach with Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are waiting on results of a scan which could decide whether Andrew Robertson needs surgery on a dislocated shoulder that could rule him out for up to four months.

Image: Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was injured in Scotland's defeat in Spain last week

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are preparing to offer support to their Belgian and Swedish players as they return from the international match in Brussels which had to be abandoned after the murder of two supporters in the city.

Harry Kane was finally able to say farewell to former Tottenham team-mates and friends on their staff when England trained at his old base ahead of their clashes with Australia and Italy.

Sheffield United Women's manager Jonathan Morgan has stepped away from the team following a formal complaint about his alleged behaviour which is now being investigated by the club.

Paolo Di Canio has revealed he turned down the chance to become Roberto Mancini's assistant with the Saudi Arabia national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia has seen him tumble from first to 27th in a list of sport's most-marketable stars, which is now topped by his rival Lionel Messi ahead of LeBron James. England's Lucy Bronze is 15th and Harry Kane 22nd.

Paul Parker has slammed football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge for what he sees as playing a part in Manchester United's problems, claiming Goldbridge doesn't even support the club he claims to and is rather a Nottingham Forest fan.

THE INDEPENDENT

Newcastle will not countenance any kind of approach from Manchester United for their sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been linked as becoming part of an expected backroom overhaul at Old Trafford.

Image: Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth commenced his role at the club in June 2022

DAILY MIRROR

N'Golo Kante has spoken out in favour of the Saudi Pro League, where he now plays for Al Ittihad, amid reports emerging a host of high-priced stars are unhappy in the Kingdom.

THE SUN

Chelsea could still opt to move away from Stamford Bridge despite securing a sliver of land behind the West Stand, which seemed to be a key moment for their attempts to expand their current home.

Virgil van Dijk and Wout Weghorst slammed the state of the pitch at the OPAP Arena in Athens after the Netherlands' 1-0 win over Greece, Van Dijk saying it was "terrible" and Weghorst branding it the "worst pitch" he had played on.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have reportedly told Mason Greenwood he has no future at Old Trafford regardless of how well he performs during a loan spell in Spain with Getafe.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has revealed he almost quit football after being relegated to the U23 side at his former club Norwich City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Thiago Silva is remaining tight-lipped on his future amid reports that he could bring an end to his time at Chelsea and re-join Fluminense.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are considering a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as they look for a long-term replacement for Joe Hart, whose contract expires next summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers says he is happy at Celtic but is not ruling out having another attempt to succeed in the Premier League if the right offer comes in.