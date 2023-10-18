Newcastle weighing up move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle are weighing up a move for in-form Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Sofyan Amrabat has become the latest Manchester United star to suffer an injury.

Controversial ex-referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz is reportedly set to replace disgraced Luis Rubiales as president of the Spanish Football Federation.

The squad size for countries competing at Euro 2024 will be back to 23 players - giving Gareth Southgate an even bigger selection headache.

Thiago Silva has hinted at a return to Fluminense next year.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has confirmed he is keen on signing former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

The French Professional Football League is at risk of disappearing from TV screens as they received zero bids for broadcasting rights.

DAILY MAIL

Everton's disciplinary hearing into the club's alleged breach of Premier League spending rules is taking place in secret this week.

San Marino's players have refused to back down over Rasmus Hojlund's claims that he was targeted during Denmark's Euro 2024 qualifier against the nation on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to play in MLS again this season after Inter Miami missed out on the play-offs, Tata Martino has admitted.

Harry Maguire has been slammed by England's LGBT supporters after claiming those that booed Jordan Henderson were "not proper fans".

The NFL has entered discussions with Madrid's city council over staging a game in the Spanish capital next season.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hoping his proposed deal to buy a minority stake in Manchester United will go through in time for the January transfer window.

Thierry Henry admits he was speechless during the first half of France's World Cup quarter-final against South Africa and was left in awe of Antoine Dupont.

THE ATHLETIC

The Premier League will issue guidance to its clubs later this week advising them to prohibit Israel and Palestine flags inside stadiums.

Sergi Roberto has sustained a calf injury and is set for a spell on the sidelines, Barcelona have confirmed.

Manchester United have opened a new "high-performance training base" for their women's and academy teams.

Jose Reyes Lopez, the son of the late Jose Antonio Reyes, has signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kalvin Phillips is set to be offered a January route out of Manchester City to keep his Euro 2024 dream alive thanks to the Italian betting scandal - with Juventus and Newcastle United expected to be forced into the market.

Image: England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has struggled for game time since moving to Manchester City last summer

Everton could owe 777 Partners £60m by the time its planned takeover of the club is approved or blocked after being loaned another £20m by their prospective new owners.

Talks to establish a British and Irish 'super league' that would also include clubs from South Africa and Italy have taken place between executives from the Home Unions and the leagues.

Andrew Flintoff's return to cricket is set to continue when he joins the England Lions coaching staff on their training camp in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Phil Mickelson has warned the PGA Tour that there will "undoubtedly" be another exodus of the circuit's players to the LIV Golf League, regardless of the ongoing merger negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF). And Ian Poulter believes that the same will apply to the DP World Tour, as well.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea captain Reece James is a major doubt to face Arsenal after suffering an injury setback.

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son has confirmed he wanted to play for South Korea despite ongoing injury struggles.

THE TIMES

Warren Gatland has backed England to surprise South Africa in the World Cup semi-final in Paris on Saturday and use the hurt of losing the final in 2019 as motivation.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has welcomed the return of Maik Nawrocki after injury.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is leaving the door open for a potential return to the Premier League one day.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Naismith has made his feelings clear on Rangers' option to recall Alex Lowry from his loan at Hearts - and the Gorgie boss reckons the midfielder has turned his potential in to 'real quality' since arriving in the capital.