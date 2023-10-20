Real Madrid consider move for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, according to a report in the player's homeland.

Chelsea fans will pay tribute to club legend Eden Hazard ahead of Saturday's huge Premier League game against Arsenal by displaying a giant banner at Stamford Bridge.

Sergio Busquets played an important role in ensuring Liverpool flop Arthur Melo did not return to Barcelona recently, according to a report.

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a £35m move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies when he enters the final year of his deal.

Rugby World Cup organisers have been criticised for anti-competitive ticket policies which will result in thousands of empty seats at England's blockbuster semi-final against South Africa on Saturday night.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has made a last-ditch attempt to reshape the role of an independent regulator for English football, weeks before legislation is expected to be announced in parliament.

THE SUN

Manchester City are interested in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, according to reports.

Manchester City are interested in signing Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, according to reports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold avoided death by inches on Friday after a 40ft electricity pylon was uprooted in treacherous 70mph winds.

Andy Carroll used to eat a full pub carvery before every home game during his time at Newcastle.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Fluminense wonderkid Andre Trindade, according to reports.

Miguel Almiron was slapped with a road ban for failing to identify the driver of his car - for a second time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted to finally being "free" at AC Milan.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham have emailed fans to state that no national flags will be allowed at their match against Fulham on Monday.

UEFA has handed Galatasaray a £45,000 fine and given their fans a suspended ban from a European away game after the scenes that marred their win at Manchester United.

Arsenal are monitoring four players ahead of the January transfer window despite having a limited budget available.

THE ATHLETIC

Dani Ceballos is expected to miss El Clasico due to a muscle injury.

Southampton are set to officially announce the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Thierry Rohart-Brown from Reading.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the South American quartet of Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, and Alisson all returned to the club earlier than the last international break.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the South American quartet of Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, and Alisson all returned to the club earlier than the last international break.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A lunchtime kick-off between Wolves and Chelsea is in line to become the first Premier League match since 1995 to be played on Christmas Eve.

THE TIMES

The venue for the 2030 World Cup final may become a source of tension, with Morocco pushing hard to host the match despite initial expectations it would be played at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

FIFA does not usually issue press releases for the Football for Schools programme it has been running since 2019 but it made an exception this week for a scheme launched in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Mikey Johnston or Yuki Kobayashi could have gone out on loan in the summer transfer window as their Celtic futures face jeopardy.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Mikey Johnston or Yuki Kobayashi could have gone out on loan in the summer transfer window as their Celtic futures face jeopardy.

Raging former Rangers star Ryan Kent has escalated tensions with Fenerbahce boss İsmail Kartal after being left on the fringes of the squad.

Celtic have suspended Green Brigade tickets for away games pending review.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' head of talent ID Phil Cowen has quit his job and has accepted an offer to head up the Arsenal academy, it is being claimed.