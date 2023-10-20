Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho heading for Old Trafford exit regardless of Erik Ten Hag apology - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho is finished at Manchester United - even if the £73 million winger swallows his pride by apologising to Erik ten Hag.

Trevoh Chalobah is set to become the next casualty of Todd Boehly's ruthless Chelsea regime - after Mauricio Pochettino was handed total transfer control.

Manchester United are monitoring Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders after Erik ten Hag faced fresh criticism for the volume of former Eredivisie players he has signed.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed investment into Manchester United is set to face delays due to complications over how he might increase his share in the club beyond an initial 25 per cent holding, if he agrees to fund stadium improvements.

Wayne Rooney paid a moving tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after learning the Manchester United and England great had passed away during his return to management on Saturday.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has been banned from driving for failing to identify the driver of his car - for a second time.

David Moyes insists he is in no rush to open contract talks at West Ham. The Hammers boss, 60, will be out of contract at the end of the season with no plans to discuss a new deal in the pipeline.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has revealed that he does not expect Luke Shaw back until after the next international break - which means he will miss the Manchester derby.

Anthony Joshua has given an inside look of the retreat where he spent four nights staying in the pitch black.

A millionaire golf pro has been accused of torching his marital home. Francis McGuirk, 49, who played in the 2011 Open, allegedly set fire to it while cavapoo dog Dottie was inside.

THE TIMES

The 2026 World Cup is expected to begin at the majestic Azteca Stadium in Mexico. FIFA has decided that the iconic stadium will raise the curtain for the tournament that will be played across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Tottenham Hotspur will ban Israeli flags from their Premier League game against Fulham on Monday and have told fans not to bring any banners that could be considered inflammatory.

Elijah Adebayo was subjected to online racist abuse for the second time this season, with Luton again set to report the incident to the police and the Premier League following the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The former Monaco, Red Bull group and Southampton executive Paul Mitchell is the early front-runner to be appointed sporting director at Manchester United although doubts persist as to how much power that position will be accorded under the new ownership.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a major scare while driving in 70mph winds after a 40ft electricity pylon crashed down onto a car in front of him, causing him to hit the vehicle.

The Football Association has sparked anger among its own council over failing to address Deji Davies's historic tweets on boycotting Israel as host for a tournament.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers chief James Bisgrove admits he'd love to keep Graeme Souness involved with the club after the former boss played a key role in recruiting Philippe Clement.

Appreciative Danilo has shared a touching thank you to the Rangers medical staff who accelerated his comeback from a sickening facial injury.

Callum McGregor insists he'll relish getting up close and personal with Hearts fans on the back of a ticket row which will make Celtic's trip to Gorgie more hostile than ever.

Alvaro Morata plans to follow up his strike against Scotland by grabbing the goals that kill off Celtic's Champions League dream this week.