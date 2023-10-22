Casemiro reportedly regrets joining Manchester United with club targeting Benfica teen Joao Neves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Casemiro has regrets over joining Manchester United with the club wanting to sign Benfica's teenage midfield star Joao Neves.

Sandro Tonali's lawyers are allegedly hoping to deploy the same strategy as Nicolo Fagioli's team to ensure their client avoids a lengthy ban for gambling.

Arsenal insist the club continues to strive for 'greater diversity' after a photo of their women's squad sparked a race row.

DAILY MAIL

Stephan El Shaarawy has issued an emotional response to recent accusations claiming that he had been involved in illegal gambling activities after he scored a last-minute goal to help Roma beat Monza 1-0 on Sunday.

THE SUN

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is waiting on Napoli to make an official move - but keeping an ear out for Manchester United to call should Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to sack Erik ten Hag.

Luton will have to pay £5.5m for Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano - and LDU Quito could yet want even more.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been offered a career lifeline from Turkey ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Manchester City will allow Kalvin Phillips to leave the club in the January transfer window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has shut down reports of a feud in the Red Bull camp involving team principal Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

TELEGRAPH

LIV Golf is in talks with the R&A to try to ensure more of its players appear at next year's Open Championship.

THE ATHLETIC

Major League Soccer introduced a temporary measure last week prohibiting fans attending matches from bringing signs, banners, flags or Tifos that reference the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.