 Skip to content

Argentina 1-2 Morocco: Chaotic Olympics opening game marred by crowd trouble causing suspension for nearly two hours

Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in chaotic opening game of 2024 Olympics marred by crowd trouble; match in Saint-Etienne delayed for over an hour with VAR disallowing Argentina's stoppage-time equaliser after players returned to field to complete game in empty stadium

Wednesday 24 July 2024 20:01, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Morocco and Argentina played out a chaotic opening match to the 2024 Olympics.

Crowd trouble in the opening Olympics football match saw Argentina's stoppage-time equaliser ruled out nearly two hours later after play was suspended to give Morocco a chaotic 2-1 win.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice before midfielder Cristian Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match in Saint-Etienne.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown onto the pitch and players were taken off for their safety as Morocco fans invaded the pitch at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Supporters were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: "Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium."

After almost two hours without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina's 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

Trending

The game finished 2-1 to Morocco thanks to Soufiane Rahimi's brace.

How the chaos unfolded in pictures...

Argentina thought they had levelled the game in stoppage time.

Also See:

Argentina's players celebrate their side's second goal scored by Cristian Medina during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Argentina's celebrations led to bottles and cups being thrown by Moroccan fans, with some invading the pitch.

A steward catches a pitch invader during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - JULY 24: A general view inside the stadium as staff remove bottles from the pitch which had been thrown from the stands during the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The game was then suspended with fans asked to leave stadium.

The video screen announces that the match has been suspended during the men's Group B soccer match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

After over an hour, the game resumed at an empty stadium and Argentina's equaliser was disallowed by VAR for offside.

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Referee Glenn Nyberg gestures after VAR disallowed Team Argentina's second goal during the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Morocco saw out the final three minutes to win a chaotic and dramatic game.

SAINT-ETIENNE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Players from Team Morocco celebrates following the team's victory in the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Belgium Grand Prix, England's third Test v West Indies and more