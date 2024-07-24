Argentina 1-2 Morocco: Chaotic Olympics opening game marred by crowd trouble causing suspension for nearly two hours

Crowd trouble in the opening Olympics football match saw Argentina's stoppage-time equaliser ruled out nearly two hours later after play was suspended to give Morocco a chaotic 2-1 win.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice before midfielder Cristian Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match in Saint-Etienne.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown onto the pitch and players were taken off for their safety as Morocco fans invaded the pitch at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Supporters were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: "Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium."

After almost two hours without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina's 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

The game finished 2-1 to Morocco thanks to Soufiane Rahimi's brace.

