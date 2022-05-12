Robert Lewandowski tells Bayern Munich he won't extend contract beyond 2022/23 | Striker wants Barcelona move this summer

Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he will not extend his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season, according to Sky in Germany.

The prolific Poland striker has told the club he is looking for a new challenge and there is little in the way of financial motive in his decision not to extend his stay.

Sky in Germany add that Lewandowski would like to move to Barcelona this summer rather than wait to become a free agent.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich's chief executive, told Amazon Prime last month that Lewandowski would not be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer

"We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season," the former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper said. "We are and will be in talks about his future in the next weeks.

"He has a contract until June 2023 and we'll definitely have him with us for another season."

The 33-year-old has been with the German champions since 2014 and has scored 343 goals for the club in all competitions.

Lewandowski has helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles in the last eight seasons, as well as three German cups.

The striker is also set to be crowned as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fifth season in succession.

Lewandowski has spent the majority of his career in Germany after joining Borussia Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010.

'Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker'

Image: Barcelona boss Xavi is said to want a world-class striker this summer

Sky in Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck speaking to Sky Sports last month:

"We did a lot of research in the last weeks and what we know is that Barcelona are highly interested in Lewandowski, especially because a transfer of Erling Haaland won't happen.

"And that is what we know at the moment: Barca want him, Lewandowski is open for Barcelona. It was always a dream for him to play in Spain - either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"There have been talks already. Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season. A two or three-year contract is in the making with a salary of about €35 to €40m (£30m to £34m) a year.

"Barcelona are not able to pay high fees but high salaries."