Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho on shortlist for managerial role at PSG - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Darwin Nunez is due in England on Monday to complete his medical after Liverpool sealed a €100m (£85.4m) agreement with Benfica.

DAILY EXPRESS

Erik ten Hag has scheduled talks with Harry Maguire after learning the defender is 'desperate to remain Manchester United captain'.

Chelsea want to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan and would favour a swap deal to minimise spending, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek among those being considered.

Image: Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be offered to Inter Milan in a swap deal

Manchester United are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, with the Serie A side ready to sell.

Christian Eriksen has decided to pursue a new challenge as he prepares to wave goodbye to Brentford, amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

THE SUN

Liverpool will listen to offers of just £10m for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Manchester United and West Ham thought to be interested.

Image: Zinedine Zidane forms part of a shortlist for PSG's top job

Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Christophe Galtier are among the favourites to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are on the brink of smashing their club record to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in an £85m deal, with £64m to be paid up front.

Everton want more than £50m for Tottenham target Richarlison with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also tracking the Brazil international.

Marcus Rashford has expressed a desire to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in Erik ten Hag's team after falling down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has played down attempts to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, insisting they are 'working on several options'.

Image: Bayern Munich remain locked in talks with Liverpool over forward Sadio Mane

DAILY STAR

Everton forward Richarlison has dropped a hint he could be leaving and headed for Tottenham this summer after being pictured in a friend's Instagram post wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey.

Man Utd would be happy to pay Robert Lewandowski £400k-a-week wage demands.

The England football team's wives and girlfriends have been approached to star in a Netflix documentary which would follow their everyday lives for the Qatar World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are interested in a loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza.