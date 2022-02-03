Fabio Paratici under pressure after underwhelming Tottenham start - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is under pressure to deliver after an underwhelming start at the club and Antonio Conte is frustrated with Daniel Levy, who controls the transfer budget.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's future remains uncertain with the club's latest improved attempts to sign him to a new contract set to fail.

Manchester United fans have long been starved of scintillating football at Old Trafford, but on Friday night supporters were unable to fill their bellies at half time owing to a 'technical error' at the stadium.

West Ham owner David Sullivan's insistence on giving the club an unilateral option to extend the contract of every player by 12 months is set to earn the Hammers tens of millions this summer.

Image: Fabio Paratici is under pressure after an underwhelming start to life at Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail

Premier League referees are set to be strongly represented at the World Cup in Qatar with Michael Oliver, Anthony Taylor and Stuart Attwell in contention.

England and the other home nations will still have to qualify for the Euro 2028 finals if their anticipated bid to host the tournament is successful.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England will consider an approach to Justin Langer to become their next head coach as Sir Andrew Strauss prepares to recommend wholesale changes to the management setup.

Antonio Conte has warned Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy that the club cannot afford to make any more big transfer blunders if they are to match his ambition.

Image: Christian Eriksen will ask his Brentford team-mates not to go easy on him when he arrives, reports the Telegraph

Christian Eriksen will urge his new Brentford team-mates not to go easy on him in training and to treat him like any other player when he arrives at the Premier League club this weekend.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin appeared to fall asleep during the Beijing Winter Olympic opening ceremony, just as the Ukrainian delegation marched into the stadium.

Chelsea's doctors will keep a close eye on Christian Pulisic as he attempts to cope with the "extreme" change of temperatures from the United States.

Soeren Friemel - the high-ranking tennis official serving a 12-month suspension for "abuse of power" - has told an interviewer he could rethink his "work-life balance".

THE SUN

Thomas Tuchel has ruled Reece James out of Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign after flu added to the wing-back's 'big injury'.

Everton manager Frank Lampard fined a player for stopping to tie his laces on his first day of training.

Image: Mason Greenwood's name has been removed from the Manchester United programme, according to the Sun

Mason Greenwood has been removed from Manchester United's matchday programme.

Manchester United fans are burning Greenwood shirts and trying to flog the striker's memorabilia online after he was released on bail.

Hugo Ekitike turned Newcastle down because he was not 'convinced' by the Saudi project.

Flamengo chiefs have flown in to England to try and complete the permanent signing of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, according to reports.

West Ham striker Andriy Yarmolenko has reportedly been charged with alleged misconduct in relation to a betting commercial.

Frank Lampard's appointment at Everton caused Dele Alli to 'break a deal' with Turkish club Adana Demirspor to join them on loan.

THE TIMES

The two leading candidates to be the next chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have both ruled themselves out of contention for the post.

Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Sunderland manager's position as the club's search for a replacement for Lee Johnson goes on.