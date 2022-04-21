Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes monitored by Real Madrid - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gareth Bale could reportedly be set for a sensational switch Stateside to sign for MLS outfit DC United on a free transfer.

Steven Gerrard has launched an 11th-hour bid to snatch Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Atletico Madrid's clutches.

Image: Newcastle's new hero Bruno Guimaraes is attracting interest from Real Madrid

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is keen to leave the Premier League champions with Barcelona interested in snapping him up, according to Brazilian newspaper Lance.

Erik ten Hag faces a baptism of fire with his first game in charge of Manchester United set to be against Liverpool.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been linked with a summer switch to MLS to finish his career.

Newly announced Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly bank a 'record-breaking' salary for taking over as boss.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have been handed a transfer boost after Red Bull Salzburg announced a signing of a player many view as being Karim Adeyemi's replacement.

Tottenham have been tipped to make a move for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries amidst their failure to capture Adama Traore in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United assistant manager Chris Armas will leave the club once Ralf Rangnick steps down as interim boss this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Arsenal hope to convince Eddie Nketiah his future is with them

Arsenal have not yet given up all hope of persuading Eddie Nketiah to stay at the Emirates.

Max Verstappen could not resist poking fun at Lewis Hamilton's ambitions to own Chelsea, saying: 'I thought he was an Arsenal fan'.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag will be given more than £120m to spend on revitalising the Manchester United squad next season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Man Utd have confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager

Erik ten Hag looks set to win his battle with Manchester United over his choice of No 2 by appointing former colleague Steve McClaren as assistant manager, as the club prepare to accelerate their transfer plans ahead of a huge summer of rebuilding.

Leicester will make a push for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer in the summer race for the £40m-rated Brazilian defender.

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag will not be backed with a lavish budget to rebuild Manchester United but will receive what the club regard as adequate funds to enhance a squad the new manager believes he can vastly improve with his coaching.

Dan Burn believes Eddie Howe's transformation of Newcastle's fortunes should make him a strong contender to rival Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola for the manager of the season award.

Wimbledon has been warned it could face legal action from the Belarusian Tennis Federation after it was accused of acting illegally by banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships.

THE INDEPENDENT

Steve McClaren is in line for a potential return to Manchester United and set for talks to become part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

SCOTTISH SUN

Image: Aaron Ramsey may still have a part to play in Rangers' season

Rangers have been boosted by the news Aaron Ramsey's season is not over.

Neil Lennon has slammed some of his former Celtic team-mates who 'stabbed him in the front, not the back'.

Celtic starlet Ben Doak has confirmed on Instagram that he has joined Liverpool.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed that the Dons' new stadium will cost up to £75m - around £30m more than previous estimates.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is in a fight to feature again before the end of the season, according to a report.

Clyde will soon play home matches at Hamilton Accies' New Douglas Park - and will play their last match at Broadwood this weekend.