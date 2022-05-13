Man Utd players pulled apart during fight that ended Friday's training session early - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Two Manchester United players - both members of Ralf Rangnick's slumping senior squad - had to be pulled apart after a full-on fight towards the end of Friday's training session, which was brought to a premature end.

Manchester United face competition from at least three of Europe's biggest clubs if they want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Bacary Sagna has urged Arsenal to forget about signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and prioritise Gabriel Jesus and a centre-back.

Image: Frenkie de Jong is a target for new Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma as it emerged he will be available for his £45m release clause this summer.

Jesse Lingard wants to stay in the Premier League despite interest from four Serie A teams.

West Ham are in talks with UK Athletics over a £15m deal to modify the London Stadium.

Boris Becker is reportedly confident he will be freed from prison before Christmas.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are reported to have agreed terms with Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic ahead of a free transfer from Inter Milan in the summer.

DAILY MIRROR

With Philippe Coutinho's departure for Aston Villa confirmed, only one of seven players Barcelona splashed out a total of £300m on in 2017-18 remains at the club - impending free agent Ousmane Dembele, whose future remains in question despite improved form recently.

Image: Philippe Coutinho completed a permanent move to Aston Villa this week

Arsenal have reportedly had an offer for exciting teenage Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos accepted.

Lucas Torreira's move to Fiorentina has stalled over the on-loan Arsenal midfielder's wage demands.

Gini Wijnaldum's troubled Paris Saint-Germain career continues to adversely affect his international outlook after he failed to make it into Louis van Gaal's Nations League squad.

Arsenal have been told to get ready for Arthur Melo to be made available by Juventus this summer after they were thwarted in a bid to sign him in January because the Serie A club could not find a replacement.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea have identified PSV star Ibrahim Sangare as a cheaper alternative to bolster their midfield after being put off Declan Rice by West Ham's demands.

Image: Declan Rice is reportedly a summer target for Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas will leave Monaco at the end of the season but says, despite an annoying run of injuries, that he wants to carry on playing rather than take up one of a number of coaching offers.

THE GUARDIAN

Durham fast bowler Matthew Potts is in line for his first call into the England senior set-up.

THE INDEPENDENT

FIFA has vowed to cancel the contracts of any hotels in Qatar that refuse to offer accommodation to same-sex couples.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal and Manchester City are reported to be around £20m apart in their respective valuations of City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Image: Arsenal are said to be keen on signing Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham and Arsenal could go to war in the transfer market this summer with both clubs interested in Racing Club striker Carlos "Charly" Alcaraz, the man dubbed "the next Lautaro Martinez."

West Ham have moved on to other defensive options as they expect Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski to join Newcastle in the summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli admits he would like to keep on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba next season but has no idea of the Premier League club's stance on the player's future.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers fans were left raging when the ticket site for the Estadio La Cartuja viewing site in Seville suffered technical problems almost straight after it was opened.

Celtic face stiff competition for the signing of Bodo/Glimt winger Ola Solbakken, with Jose Mourinho's Roma zeroing in on the Europa Conference League star.

Rangers target Danilho Doekhi has opted to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin.