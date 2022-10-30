Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea.

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract with fears he could walk out for free next summer.

Arsenal are considering making a bid for Orlando City star Facundo Torres, according to reports.

Manchester United are weighing up a January move for Norwich's Max Aarons.

Tottenham have entered contract talks with boss Antonio Conte over a new long-term deal despite the Italian publicly refusing to commit his future to the club.

Image: Antonio Conte has spent a year in charge at Spurs with his current deal expiring at the end of this season

Brighton are reportedly interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko in the January transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey is poised to earn a one-year contract extension worth more than £3m.

DAILY MAIL

England international Reece James has been sent to Dubai in a bid to keep his World Cup dreams alive as he recovers from injury.

Image: Reece James is major doubt for England's World Cup squad due to injury

New revelations have come to light claiming that Florentino Perez wanted to move Real Madrid to a club-themed theme park before the plans failed and the Bernabeu underwent significant renovations.

Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring developments with Villarreal's exciting winger Nicolas Jackson.

Anwar El Ghazi has confirmed he could switch his national allegiance from Holland to Morocco in time for the World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that there is 'nothing to talk about' in Ligue 1 since he left France's top division.

THE GUARDIAN

Hannah Hampton, a member of England's victorious Euro 2022 squad, has been dropped by Sarina Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude at the team's camps.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been given increased hope of signing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans after Brendan Rodgers confirmed his club are yet to enter negotiations for a new contract for the player.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted Dele Alli has performed below expectations since his season-long loan switch from Everton in the summer.

Image: Dele Alli completed a loan move to Besiktas in the summer

THE TIMES

The government looks to be prepared to allow Daniel Kretinsky, the secretive Czech billionaire and West Ham stakeholder, to increase his stake in the owner of Royal Mail.

Celtic's Champions League group-stage match with Real Madrid on Wednesday will be officiated by the female referee Stephanie Frappart, a first for the Scottish club.

DAILY RECORD

Barry Ferguson reckons there is no chance Ange Postecoglou would allow David Turnbull to leave Celtic in January amid speculation over a loan exit.

Partick Thistle youngster Aiden McGinlay was watched by Fulham in Scotland's Victory Shield win as the teenage sensation attracts more Premier League interest.