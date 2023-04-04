Chelsea consider Frank Lampard as caretaker manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Patrick Vieira is a leading contender to become Nottingham Forest's next manager if the Premier League strugglers sack Steve Cooper.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says he is focused on what is good for the club over his own future

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim.

Chelsea have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as they step up their search for a new head coach.

Tottenham outcast Harry Winks will likely be on the move again once his loan spell at Sampdoria comes to an end in the summer.

Italian league leaders Napoli are ready to rival Tottenham for highly rated teenage striker Adama Bojang.

Wilfried Zaha is facing four weeks out with a groin injury picked up in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leicester.

Winning the Europa Conference League is the only way to save West Ham's season and David Moyes fears the club's fight for Premier League survival will get in their way.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has made a personal check on Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

LaLiga has called for an urgent board meeting on April 19 to assess the state of officiating in Spain and question Barcelona over their alleged payments to ex-referees chief Jose Negreira.

Image: Could Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim be on his way to the Premier League this summer?

DAILY MIRROR

Dusan Vlahovic may consider a transfer to Arsenal this summer after previously snubbing Mikel Arteta's project for Juventus.

Wolves have removed a clause in Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed him to join Liverpool for £44m.

Officials from the UK Government have raised concerns about Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Lionel Messi's time at Paris Saint-Germain is set to come to an end at the end of the season after a chastening period for the club.

Aleksander Ceferin says UEFA will have "a very serious conversation" about changing the much-criticised handball law after a string of poor decisions.

Image: Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, according to reports

THE SUN

Chelsea are considering Frank Lampard as a caretaker boss for the rest of the season with the club legend in the crowd for their clash with Liverpool.

The Manchester United ownership saga took a huge twist as it was claimed senior Government officials have concerns about Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Chelsea will not be making a move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper's job is on the brink after Tuesday's devastating defeat to relegation rivals Leeds United.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been offered £350m a year to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Italian police have made four arrests over Charles Leclerc's stolen £265,000 watch.

Tiger Woods has ruled out winning a sixth Green Jacket as the former Masters champion admitted his glory days are behind him after his car crash in February 2021.

Kell Brook has raged at Amir Khan for his "disgusting" positive drugs test.

DAILY EXPRESS

Erik ten Hag has demanded his Manchester United players turn into "robots" to ensure a top-four finish this season.

FA bosses are seeking an even harsher punishment for Fulham duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva after an independent regulatory commission ruled on their red card meltdowns against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Image: The FA wants Aleksandar Mitrovic to receive a more severe punishment than the eight-match ban issued by an independent regulatory commission

THE GUARDIAN

Chris Woakes will seek talks with Ben Stokes and direct instructions on England's new style of play as he looks to force his way into this summer's Ashes plans.

THE TIMES

The DP World Tour has won its legal battle against the LIV rebels and will now be able to suspend and fine players who participate in conflicting events without a release.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique after the club started the process of finding the permanent successor to Graham Potter.

Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from next week's Monte Carlo Masters, in a move which will add to fears that he has reached a physical tipping point.

Premiership Rugby's losses nearly doubled to £36m last year in another sign of the economic turbulence in English rugby.

DAILY RECORD

Douglas Park has stepped down as Rangers chairman with John Bennett replacing him.

SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Beale fears a ban on away fans for Saturday's Old Firm clash will heap huge pressure on derby referee Kevin Clancy.

Crystal Palace are set to move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the summer.