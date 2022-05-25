Man Utd on the brink of signing £30m Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with Erik ten Hag set to raid old club - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Jurrien Timber for £30m from Ajax on the orders of Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona have confirmed that they have received multiple offers for Frenkie de Jong with Manchester United believed to be among them.

PSG are open to selling Neymar this summer - but only Newcastle can afford the striker, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Fraser Forster underwent a medical at Hotspur Way on Wednesday ahead of completing his move to Tottenham.

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Manchester United have been left stunned by the Erik ten Hag effect - with non-renewals of season tickets at their lowest levels for years.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's talks with Tomas Soucek over a new contract have reached an impasse. The Czech Republic midfielder has two years left on his deal, with an option for an extra year, and negotiations with West Ham over a pay rise have stalled.

DAILY MIRROR

Aston Villa and West Ham have been put on red alert with Liverpool ready to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

PSV are hoping to keep Cody Gakpo at the club by creating a special financial package as they fend off interest from several high-profile European sides, including Arsenal.

Jamaica have drawn up a list of English-based stars to try to recruit as they target the 2026 World Cup.

DAILY STAR

West Ham hope to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in the next few days - after pulling out of the race for James Tarkowski.

Manchester United target Endrick Felipe has been slapped with a £50m release clause after signing a three-year deal with Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

THE TIMES

The Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has issued a rallying cry to his Ukraine team-mates before what he calls the most important game of his life against Scotland on Wednesday.

DAILY RECORD

Former Scotland star Shaun Maloney is now the leading candidate to become the next Dundee manager.