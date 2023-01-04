Cristiano Ronaldo splits with super-agent Jorge Mendes over Piers Morgan interview - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk and [Mudryk's club Shakhtar Donetsk] are set for talks with the Blues in London this week.

Manchester United are interested in France international Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports, with Bayern Munich also interested.

Southampton are close to agreeing a £7.5m deal for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic.

Image: Mislav Orsic scored a screamer for Croatia against Morocco at the World Cup

Chelsea transfer target Enzo Fernandez returned to Benfica training on Tuesday morning after spending an unauthorised weekend in Argentina.

Southampton have opened talks over a deal for Lorient striker Terem Moffi and are plotting a £12m move for Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow after AC Milan made a huge contract offer to Rafael Leao, according to reports.

Chelsea and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Weston McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth.

Lionel Messi has made a "verbal pact" with Paris Saint-Germain to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, according to reports.

Image: Lionel Messi is contracted at PSG until the summer

Frank Lampard is fighting for his job after Goodison humiliation.

Fallon Sherrock will try to secure a permanent spot on the PDC darts tour next week.

Novak Djokovic wants Wimbledon to scrap the ban it slapped on stars from Russia and Belarus after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are in talks to sign Enzo Fernandez but remain reluctant to meet the €120m (£105.8m) release clause in the midfielder's contract at Benfica.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Declan Rice has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly split with his long-serving agent Jorge Mendes after a disagreement over his bombshell Piers Morgan interview - which led to his bitter Manchester United exit.

Tottenham's recruitment staff were at Goodison Park on Tuesday night to scout out Everton's Anthony Gordon.

Tottenham are to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday over potential deals for Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards.

Declan Rice has snapped back against claims he's 'given up' in his performances for West Ham this season.

Roma director Tiago Pinto has insisted Jose Mourinho is going nowhere amid reports that he could replace Fernando Santos as Portugal boss.

AC Milan and France forward Olivier Giroud is reportedly open to the possibility of moving to the United States with a few MLS teams interested in him.

Barcelona are facing more Financial Fair Play misery after the club were reportedly hit with three sanctions totalling almost £705,000.

West Ham and Tottenham are both interested in signing Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Manchester City are planning to reward Rico Lewis with a new contract after the 18-year-old broke into Pep Guardiola's first team.

Mark Hudson is coming under increasing pressure as Cardiff City manager with the club ready to try to persuade former boss Neil Warnock out of retirement if results do not improve.

THE GUARDIAN

Leicester have expressed an interest in signing Martin Dubravka after Newcastle terminated the goalkeeper's loan move to Manchester United early.

A toy drive that was launched by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received more than $4m (£3.3m) in donations after he experienced cardiac arrest following a hard hit to his chest during a game on Monday night, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to end his working relationship with agent Jorge Mendes - who has represented him throughout his career.

Manchester United have reportedly reached out over a potential move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud.

Image: Olivier Giroud scored four goals at the Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi was set to return to Paris Saint-Germain training on Tuesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

THE ATHLETIC

On-loan Norwich City midfielder Isaac Hayden has spoken out about his "soul destroying" knee injury after undergoing fresh surgery.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate will conduct an extensive review of his staff and England's performance at the World Cup as he begins to turn his attention to next year's European Championship in Germany.

West Bromwich Albion are in a "precarious" financial state with their Chinese owner having taken out a £20m high-interest loan within days of missing a deadline to repay money he had borrowed for one of his companies.

Image: Gareth Southgate's England were knocked out of the Qatar World Cup at the quarter-final stage

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly been interfering with Leicester City's proposed deal to sign Azzedine Ounahi as the race to capture the World Cup star hots up.

Reading are trying to sign Newcastle's wonderkid forward Garang Koul, 18, on loan after he shone for Australia at the World Cup.

DAILY STAR

Wayne Rooney is the bookies' favourite to takeover from bumbling Frank Lampard at Everton after they were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton on Tuesday night.

DAILY RECORD

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are considering Celtic's offer for South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung - although they claim the offer is less than they had expected.

Celtic are set to raise major concerns over the SFA's handling of VAR after the Connor Goldson Old Firm flashpoint became the latest video nasty for the Hoops.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers won't be signing defensive target Dion Sanderson this month, according to Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

Lee Johnson's job as Hibs boss is safe for now - but results must improve at Easter Road for that to stay the case.

Lee Johnson stunned his Hibs players by snubbing them after their 3-0 derby defeat to rivals Hearts.