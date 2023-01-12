Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk 'come to agreement' on fee for Mykhailo Mudryk - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk have reportedly come to an agreement on the fee for Mykhailo Mudryk with talks now entering the 'final stage'.

Manchester United will block any request made by Nottingham Forest to play loanee Dean Henderson in their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final.

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has an offer on the table to join Newcastle, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

João Cancelo's spell on Manchester City's bench has sparked interest from European clubs, who will monitor whether the Portugal full-back will be available in the transfer market this summer.

Manchester United will have to qualify for the Champions League and raise significant money through player sales if Erik ten Hag is to sign the midfielder and striker he wants this summer - even if the Glazers sell the club.

THE SUN

Lionel Messi is being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth £245m per year.

Everton are interested in signing Lille forward Timothy Weah.

Wolves are in talks to sign Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid.

Fulham are pushing to sign Rennes captain Hamari Traore.

DAILY MIRROR

Darwin Nunez was a notable absentee from Liverpool training on Thursday and could miss the trip to Brighton this weekend.

Chelsea could face the prospect of having to play at Wembley for five years as they look at plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MAIL

Mykhailo Mudryk has given the clearest indication yet he is joining Arsenal in another social media post.

Mario Lemina is closing in on a move to Wolves after the Premier League strugglers agreed a £9m fee with Nice for the midfielder.

THE ATHLETIC

Sporting Lisbon are maintaining that Pedro Porro will only be allowed to leave the Portuguese side if a club pays his €45million (£39.9m) release clause.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of €20m (£17.8m) for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo - and he will arrive in England for a medical this weekend.

THE TIMES

World Cup television crews were ordered to show the Fifa president Gianni Infantino at least once during matches in Qatar and to ensure that he was not pictured while on his mobile phone.

Chelsea's new signing David Datro Fofana is at the centre of a court case involving his former club Molde in Norway over the proceeds of his transfer.

Ilkay Gundogan accused his Manchester City team-mates of lacking hunger and desire before what he predicts will be one of the toughest derbies in years.

Steve Smith is set to play in the County Championship at the start of the season as preparation for the summer's Ashes series and is in negotiations with a number of counties including Sussex.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are lining up a move for Brighton's Moisés Caicedo after encountering frustration in attempts to bolster their midfield by signing Benfica's Enzo Fernández.

A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo's and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry with a 10m riyals (£2.2m) offer for a ticket to next Thursday's friendly.

DAILY RECORD

Reported Rangers target Dion Sanderson has left Birmingham City reeling as an injury has left boss John Eustace urging "caution" over the Wolves loanee.

Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Polish forward Szymon Wlodarczyk.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's South Korean signing target Cho Gue-sung has opened up on his dream - to play in the English Premier League.