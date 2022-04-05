Arsenal among the teams keen on the former Man Utd forward Memphis Depay - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona flop Memphis Depay is being "seduced" by a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal among teams keen on the former Man Utd forward.

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi could make a return to England in the summer but, after signing him for only £6m, Union Berlin want £25m for the Newcastle and West Ham target.

Adama Traore's hopes of a long-term return to Barcelona appear to be receding, with the Wolves loanee going through a bad patch of form.

PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo admits he would love a move to the Premier League, where he enjoys watching Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk play.

Manchester United are spending millions on state-of-the-art upgrades to their Aon Training Complex at Carrington which include a games room.

Arsenal are set to offer a new contract to young forward Khayon Edwards, who has been dubbed "the next Bukayo Saka".

THE GUARDIAN

Steve McClaren could return to Manchester United as assistant manager if Erik Ten Hag, who worked as McClaren's assistant at FC Twente, takes over at Old Trafford.

DAILY MAIL

Ken Griffin is set to fly to London to hold talks with Chelsea's hierarchy, alongside Tom and Laura Ricketts, and underline his commitment to buying the Premier League club.

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer now they are in position to cope without him because of the emergence of Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Lainer and, according to reports, could secure his signature with the help of current boss Ralf Rangnick, who brought him to the Bundesliga club back in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain might not have done themselves any favours in their pursuit of Paul Pogba by offering the midfielder less than Manchester United had put forward in an attempt to keep him.

DAILY MIRROR

Their latest set of accounts show League Two side Salford City, backed by Class of 92 stars including Gary Neville and Nicky Butt, are losing around £91,000 per week.

THE TIMES

Wimbledon organisers remain in discussions with the UK government over the "complex and challenging" participation of Russian players at this summer's championships.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

French Open organisers have no plans to bar Russian star Daniil Medvedev from this summer's tournament.

Eddie Jones is risking further trouble during his time as a consultant with Suntory Sungoliaths in Japan after Australia's Samu Kerevi revealed he had already asked about some of England's secrets.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Andy Halliday feels Rangers' failure to make successful additions to their squad in January was the turning point in the chase for the Scottish title.