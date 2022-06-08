Manchester City to test Leeds' resolve over England star Kalvin Phillips - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City will test Leeds United's resolve over midfielder Kalvin Phillips when he returns from England's Nations League matches.

Newcastle United are close to a breakthrough in their pursuit of Lille centre-back Sven Botman after weeks of negotiation.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was permitted to hold back more than £100m from his purchase of the club amid concerns they will be hit with costs over liabilities from the Roman Abramovich era.

DAILY MAIL

Benfica are quoting suitors for Darwin Nunez a fee of £85m and Liverpool are ready to break their transfer record to secure his signature.

Harry Kane is set to be rested from England's final two Nations League games with Tammy Abraham set to lead the line.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has dropped out of the race to become Barnsley's next manager after officials reportedly failed to show for a scheduled meeting on Zoom.

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has fuelled speculation of a summer move after saying "there are possibilities" amid links with Manchester United.

The Football Association has asked the Premier League to ensure the "big six" do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar.

THE SUN

Richarlison has told Everton he wants to leave the club this summer and move in a £65m transfer to either Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Manchester United and Tottenham are understood to be involved in the race to sign Lille defender Sven Botman, a long-term target for Newcastle United.

West Ham are ready to listen to offers for forward Said Benrahma as they prepare to make an offer to impending free agent Jesse Lingard

Leicester City, Wolves and Everton are all tracking Torino's New Zealand international midfielder Matt Garbett, along with Spanish giants Sevilla.

Alvaro Morata could return to the Premier League if his planned permanent move to Juventus is not completed.

Arsenal are being offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund's Switzerland international defender Manuel Akanji.

Wales defender Neil Taylor, released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season, is weighing up offers from four overseas clubs, including two from India.

Rangers and Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in West Ham youngster Emmanuel Longelo.

DAILY STAR

Gareth Bale has reportedly offered himself to Madrid-based Getafe because he is so keen to stay in the Spanish capital.

THE TIMES

Manchester City have offered striker Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham in a blow to Mikel Arteta's summer transfer plans.

Manchester United have turned down an approach from Tottenham for England forward Marcus Rashford.

DAILY MIRROR

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is reported to want a move to the Premier League where both Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest.

DAILY EXPRESS

Reports in Spain claim Manchester United have made their first official offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Multiple La Liga clubs are likely to provide competition for Liverpool as they look to secure one of their summer targets, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Leicester City are attempting to fend off interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in their centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Ecuador could be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup, to be replaced by Chile, after claims one of their players - Byron Castillo - faked a birth certificate and is actually Colombian.

DAILY RECORD

Tam Courts is set to make a shock exit from his role as Dundee United manager after opening talks over a move to Croatia with Rijeka.

Aberdeen are back on the trail of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport after initially looking at the summer free agent during the January window.