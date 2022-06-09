Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is willing to listen to offers for big-money signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer as part of a significant squad overhaul.

EFL clubs could be allowed to wear their away kit at home next season under a rule change designed to help colour blind players and supporters who might not be able to distinguish between kits.

Saracens chief Mark McCall has urged rugby union chiefs to set up a U23 league in England to prevent the national side falling behind Europe.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and Real Madrid are on red alert with Chelsea yet to approach Reece James over a new contract despite becoming a key member of their first-team squad.

Spartak Moscow trolled Bayern Munich's offer for Sadio Mane on social media by mocking up an offer from the Bundesliga club for Alexander Sobolev which included a £10m bonus if Bayern won Eurovision and £20m if Lionel Messi signed for Real Madrid.

THE SUN

Chelsea want Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in what could be a huge £60m summer transfer window deal.

Chelsea have won the race to sign highly-prized free agent Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, according to a report in France.

Manchester United are reported to be favourites ahead of Tottenham as they prepare to make a £43m bid for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Manchester City could offer teenage star James McAtee to Brighton on loan as they try to leapfrog Chelsea in the race to sign Seagulls wideman Marc Cucurella.

Premier League new boys Fulham are closing on a deal to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Barcelona's economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has warned the club needs to find £425m to avoid slipping into financial ruin and said their situation remains "critical".

THE GUARDIAN

The two most senior UEFA security officials were "not actively involved" in the Champions League final control room amid the high-profile chaos outside the Stade de France.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Leeds United are all involved in a tussle for teenage West Ham forward Sonny Perkins, who is heading for a move after failing to agree terms on a new contract

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have been told Ajax forward Antony will cost them £51m and his representatives are reported to already be in Europe to thrash out a deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Reports in Italy claim that Donny van de Beek has offered his services to AS Roma despite the likelihood of a fresh chance at Manchester United under his former boss Erik ten Hag.

Edinson Cavani appears set for a move to Mexico on his release from Manchester United, with three teams - Club America, Toluca and Monterrey, all interested in the Uruguay striker.

THE TIMES

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all showing interest in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

Newcastle United are set to ditch their current shirt sponsorship deal with a Chinese betting company in favour of a more lucrative contract.

Wimbledon security chiefs are on high alert over Kremlin-linked cyber attacks in retaliation for the tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City are ready to sell goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to Southampton after the 20-year-old turned down an improved deal worth £45,000 per week from the reigning champions.

DAILY RECORD

Kenny Miller has urged Rangers to make a move for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who is also garnering interest from their fierce rivals Celtic.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Paul McGinn's time at Hibernian could be coming to an end only a week after an extension to his contract was triggered.