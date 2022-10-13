PSG players unhappy at Kylian Mbappe's privileged role at the club and the squad is split - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of PSG's squad split with players angry at his privileged role.

Jurgen Klopp and Didi Hamann's friendship is 'over', reports in Germany claim, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder saying he 'doesn't really understand' his countryman's attack on him.

Premier League players and agents are not happy after being ordered by HMRC to provide evidence of involvement in transfers as far back as 2018.

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea.

THE TIMES

Dan Ashworth says Newcastle's targets are to catch Manchester City, develop the academy and qualify for Europe so they can attract top talent - all while adhering to FFP rules.

Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking charge of England after the World Cup if Gareth Southgate were to step down.

DAILY STAR

World Cup chiefs are planning 'sober tents' for boozed-up fans in Qatar.

Brazil star Walace escaped a £100k supercar wreckage before it bursts into flames.

England fans have begged the FA to replace under-fire boss Gareth Southgate with Thomas Tuchel after the German made it clear he would be interested in the post.

Image: Thomas Tuchel

THE SUN

Gary Lineker has slammed the referee selling the £2.5-3m valued match ball from Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle will refuse to sell Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid in January, despite significant interest.