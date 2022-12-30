Chelsea plot to hijack move for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest-paid sportsman ever with his £173m Al Nassr deal, smashing Lionel Messi and Canelo Alvarez's pay.

Former Arsenal star Marc Overmars has been hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke.

Southampton are planning a January shopping spree in an attempt to save their season and have an eye on Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

Arsenal have triggered William Saliba's contract extension until June 2024.

Image: Mikel Arteta has issued an update on William Saliba's contract

Pele's final resting place will be in a unique "vertical cemetery" in a 14-floor building which includes 14,000 vaults, a waterfall and a car museum.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to reunite new signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.

THE TELEGRAPH

David Moyes is on the brink of being sacked after a fifth successive West Ham defeat.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta believe Newcastle United have emerged as serious title contenders.

Frank Lampard has said he tried to sign Erling Haaland while manager of Chelsea.

Red Bull Salzburg are willing to structure a deal with Leeds for Max Wober's transfer fee.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi believes Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk could one day become a Ballon d'Or winner.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who previously managed Mykhailo Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk, held high praise for the 21-year-old.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag reportedly tried to shut down any excuses by ordering one Manchester United player to 'stop whining' after he complained it was too hot to play during the team's defeat against Brentford in August.

Ten Hag has underlined the importance of signing a striker in the January transfer window after Manchester United missed out on Cody Gakpo.

Raul Jimenez could be allowed to leave Wolves in January.

THE GUARDIAN

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson stepped into the dugout for Friday's match against Stevenage, following the departure of manager Matthew Etherington.

Chelsea have identified Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo Fernández if a deal for the Benfica midfielder proves too costly.

Chelsea could hijack a move for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk.

Image: Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates after scoring vs Celtic

Everton might cut short Ellis Simms' loan spell with Sunderland in a bid to address their goals shortage.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold held sponsorship talks with Saudi Arabia prior to the World Cup.

Chelsea are pressing ahead with a club-record transfer that could see Enzo Fernandez arrive at Stamford Bridge in January.

DAILY STAR

Image: David Beckham was criticised for his ambassador role at the Qatar World Cup

Former England captain David Beckham has once again missed out on becoming a Sir after he was not included in the New Year Honours List.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been rewarded for services to football, charity and young people having been named on the New Year Honours list.

Rangers boss Michael Beale will look to add his own stamp to the squad, with St Mirren's World Cup star Keanu Baccus on the radar.