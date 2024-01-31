Transfer Talk Podcast: What Transfer Deadline Day business could Spurs and Newcastle do?

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves, Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Transfer Talk Podcast: Will Spurs and Newcastle do any late business? How might Liverpool's transfer strategy change?

The Transfer Talk Podcast is back, with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth joined by Michael Bridge.

Will there be any more business at Spurs? How will Jurgen Klopp's announcement impact the way Liverpool conduct transfers both this window and in the summer?

What does resident Toon fan Pete think about his club getting some late business done? Why are clubs on high alert despite Victor Osimhen's new contract?

Find out all of this and more, including some of Dharmesh and Michael's favourite Transfer Deadline Day memories on the latest Transfer Talk Podcast.

