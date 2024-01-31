 Skip to content
Update

Transfer Talk Podcast: What Transfer Deadline Day business could Spurs and Newcastle do?

Your one-stop shop for all the football transfer news, with special guests and episodes

Wednesday 31 January 2024 18:37, UK

Transfer Talk

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves, Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Listen and subscribe on:

Transfer Talk Podcast: Will Spurs and Newcastle do any late business? How might Liverpool's transfer strategy change?

The Transfer Talk Podcast is back, with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth joined by Michael Bridge.

Will there be any more business at Spurs? How will Jurgen Klopp's announcement impact the way Liverpool conduct transfers both this window and in the summer?

What does resident Toon fan Pete think about his club getting some late business done? Why are clubs on high alert despite Victor Osimhen's new contract?

Find out all of this and more, including some of Dharmesh and Michael's favourite Transfer Deadline Day memories on the latest Transfer Talk Podcast.

Trending

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs.

Also See:

Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre for all the latest transfer news.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Update

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, WSL, tennis, darts and more