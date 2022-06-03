Man City transfer news: Atletico Madrid's Deyna Castellanos signs three-year deal with WSL side

Manchester City have signed Atletico Madrid striker Deyna Castellanos on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old - who will wear the No 10 shirt - will officially move to the Women's Super League side on July 1 once her contract with the Spanish club expires.

Castellanos scored 23 goals in 58 appearances during a two-and-a-half season stint with Atletico, where she won the 2021 Spanish Super Cup.

She told Sky Sports News: "It feels great to be part of this team. I'm very excited to start the league and pre-season, and train with my team-mates and the coaching staff. I'm excited to have a new chapter in my life and in my career."

Castellanos added: "It is a huge move in my career and I can't wait for it to begin. Looking around at all the facilities here, it is just amazing - I believe that this club will help to improve me as a player, and I hope I can help Manchester City too.

"The style of football that the team play was very attractive to me, and I feel as though I can fit in very well here, while also being challenged to develop and grow.

"I have chosen the No 10 shirt too as I played with that number in college and scored some great goals wearing it, so hopefully I will be able to create many more good memories with it here at City."

The Venezuela international shone as a teenager and was on a three-person shortlist - along with Carli Lloyd and Lieke Mertens - for the FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year award in 2017 at the age of just 18.

Castellanos has made 25 appearances for Venezuela, in which she has 12 goals.

Image: Castellanos and City boss Gareth Taylor

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We're thrilled to have Deyna on board - she is a player we have admired for a long time and we're so pleased that we have been able to finally bring her to the club.

"She is an incredibly exciting player and her inclusion in the FIFA Best shortlist at just 18 speaks volumes about her impact on the game at such a young age and what a talent she is.

"She has a real hunger and desire to be highly successful on the pitch and we're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming years."

